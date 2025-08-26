'Stan the Man' Scores Touchdown in Conversation About Redemption as Pro Sports Face Scrutiny Over Athlete Mental Health

“Stan the Man" Scores Touchdown in Conversations Over Athlete Mental Health—A Former NFL Coach's Journey from Rock Bottom to Redemption Arrives on VOD Sept. 2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As professional sports leagues continue to grapple with high-profile cases of athlete burnout and substance abuse, BMG-Global announces the Video on Demand release of the timely drama "Stan the Man," premiering September 2, 2025. The film stars acclaimed actor Angus Benfield as a disgraced pro football coach seeking redemption through faith and second chances.Directed by Kendall Bryant Jr. and written by Rick Blackwell, "Stan the Man" follows former NFL coach Stan Jacobs, whose career and family life collapse after a devastating public meltdown fueled by alcoholism. When a struggling Christian high school football team offers Stan an unexpected opportunity, he must confront his demons while discovering that true victory extends far beyond the scoreboard."Stan the Man" brings authenticity to its football scenes by featuring real semi-pro football teams—the West Texas Oilers and the West Texas Drillers—lending powerful realism to the game sequences and underscoring the community roots that frame the film’s redemptive arc."In a cultural moment where we're witnessing unprecedented conversations about mental health in professional sports, 'Stan the Man' offers a compelling perspective on rehabilitation and spiritual renewal," said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. "This film aligns perfectly with our mission to distribute meaningful faith-based entertainment that examines profound questions of belief and purpose, particularly as society reconsiders how we support those facing addiction and personal crisis."The film features a stellar cast, including Cameron Arnett as Samuel Andrews, Andrea Pazmino as Kalissa, and Jessica Rae as Sarah Jacobs."Stan the Man" arrives as several major sports leagues have implemented expanded mental health protocols and substance abuse programs, highlighting the film's relevance to contemporary discussions about personal struggles in high-pressure environments.Bryant Jr.'s direction balances authentic football sequences with intimate character development, creating what early viewers have called "a sports drama with genuine spiritual depth" and "a redemption story that speaks to both believers and secular audiences."The September release positions "Stan the Man" as a thought-provoking alternative during the traditional kickoff to the NFL season, inviting viewers to explore themes of forgiveness, renewal, and the power of community support.For more information, visit the film on IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15331712/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_2 About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global is a leading distributor of meaningful faith-based entertainment. The company carefully selects projects that examine profound questions of belief and purpose in today's complex world. BMG-Global connects impactful stories with global audiences seeking spiritual content that is both deep and authentic.

"Stan the Man” Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.