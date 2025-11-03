‘A Gunfighter’s Deal’ Premieres Nov. 4 on VOD—Kevin Sorbo & Martin Kove in a Western Reflecting Today’s Moral Crossroads

‘A Gunfighter’s Deal’ rides into the Western resurgence—Kevin Sorbo and Martin Kove saddle up in a gripping tale of ambition, legacy, and redemption.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast guns, high stakes, and a story that cuts to the heart of ambition: 'A Gunfighter’s Deal,' starring Kevin Sorbo (‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’), Martin Kove (‘The Karate Kid’), Terry Kiser (‘Weekend at Bernie’s’), and Jesse Kove (‘Cobra Kai’) as Silas Johnson, storms onto VOD November 4, 2025.Directed and written by R.J. Hendricks II, this electrifying Western delves into a reluctant gunfighter’s dark pact for fame, resonating with today’s cultural debates on legacy, morality, and the price of glory, set against the unforgiving American West.In 'A Gunfighter’s Deal,' Silas Johnson (Jesse Kove) is a man haunted by his past when a mysterious stranger (Terry Kiser) offers him the chance to become the fastest gun alive. His meteoric rise to infamy leaves a trail of bodies, as he faces off against notorious rivals and wrestles with love, ambition, and the murky line between hero and villain. As his final duel looms, Silas must confront the real cost of his bargain, a reckoning that asks whether redemption is possible or if he’ll be consumed by the legend he sought to forge. This high-octane tale, rich with moral complexity, explores ambition and consequences in a world where every shot reverberates.The film rides into 2025’s Western renaissance, fueled by blockbusters like Kevin Costner’s 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2' (premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival) and anticipation for Ari Aster’s 'Eddington' (June 2025). Social media is ablaze with fans celebrating the genre’s gritty revival, amplified by buzz around Ben Wheatley’s 2026 Western 'Normal' starring Bob Odenkirk. 'A Gunfighter’s Deal' seizes this moment, blending raw, character-driven storytelling with themes that echo today’s fascination with fame, accountability, and the personal toll of chasing greatness.The film is produced by Jeremiah Baumbach, R.J. Hendricks II, Martin Kove, and Tony Senzamici. It features a haunting score by composer Geoff Koch and breathtaking cinematography by Jeremiah Baumbach, capturing the stark beauty of the American frontier.“'A Gunfighter’s Deal' is a bold Western that redefines the genre for today’s audiences,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “R.J. Hendricks II’s masterful direction and screenplay, combined with stellar performances from Kevin Sorbo, Martin Kove, Terry Kiser, and Jesse Kove, make this film a standout in the Western revival, ready to captivate viewers worldwide.”'A Gunfighter’s Deal' will be available for rent and purchase starting November 4, 2025, on major platforms.Experience the grit and grandeur of the Old West in ‘A Gunfighter's Deal', watch the official trailer below, and explore the full 'A Gunfighter’s Deal' EPK for exclusive clips and high-impact imagery.For more information, go to IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27450169/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_7_nm_0_in_0_q_a%2520gunfighters%2520deal About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global ( www.gobmg.com ) is a premier distributor of cinematic Westerns, feature films, and bold storytelling, championing tales of the frontier and beyond to global audiences through top digital and broadcast platforms.

‘A Gunfighter's Deal' Official Trailer

