'Sugarhouse' Lands November VOD Release Via BMG-Global: Faith-Charged Family Drama Explores Sisterhood and Secrets

A gripping tale of faith, forgiveness, and family ties tested by buried secrets—‘Sugarhouse’ delivers hope where darkness lingers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off an award-winning festival run lauded for its raw emotional depth, the inspirational drama ‘Sugarhouse’ will premiere on video-on-demand platforms on November 11, 2025, distributed by BMG-Global, a leader in family-friendly and faith-based entertainment.Directed by Frederick C. Jones and Shirlee Wilson, the film, produced by Lost Sheep Pictures, delivers a powerful tale of sisterhood, buried secrets, and redemption that’s earning buzz as “a soul-stirring journey that redefines family resilience.”In ‘Sugarhouse,’ sweet-natured Maisie ( Alivia Roach ) and her fiery sister, Cricket ( Tess Farrar ), are abandoned by their outlaw father (Darren DeLoach), forcing them to reconnect with their estranged brother, Finn (Caleb Ebert), a drifter haunted by his past. As threats loom and Cricket falls mysteriously ill, Maisie leans on faith, love, and sheer will to hold her fractured family together. When their volatile father returns, long-buried secrets unravel, pushing Maisie to confront the hidden legacy tied to the sugarhouse. Audiences are calling it “a gripping, heartfelt story that rises to a powerful climax, reminding us that hope endures even in hardship.”“This film is a luminous beacon of hope, weaving raw emotion and faith into a story that speaks to the soul of every viewer,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “With its electrifying performances and profound exploration of forgiveness and kinship, it’s a crown jewel in our VOD lineup, destined to captivate and inspire globally.”The film’s festival run has drawn acclaim for its “visceral yet tender” narrative and evocative cinematography, with its rural southeast Missouri setting, lending a hauntingly poetic backdrop. Early reviews highlight the young ensemble’s standout performances, with Roach’s Maisie anchoring the story with “quiet, commanding strength” and Ebert’s Finn evoking the soulful drifters of indie cinema. Farrar’s spirited Cricket and DeLoach’s menacing yet nuanced patriarch round out a cast that brings raw authenticity to every scene.Written by Jones and Wilson, ‘Sugarhouse’ melds haunting visuals with a soulful score, elevating its redemptive core. Produced by Lost Sheep Pictures, a rising force in story-driven content, the film combines raw emotion with universal themes, perfectly positioned for global impact through BMG-Global’s expertise in distributing inspiring, heartfelt content.The video-on-demand release on November 11 will be available on major streaming platforms.________________________________________About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global is a premier distributor of family-friendly and faith-based films worldwide, curating stories that evoke emotion, inspire hope, and address compelling global issues.For more information, visit the ‘Sugarhouse’ IMDb page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28754392

For a sneak peek, watch the 'Sugarhouse' Trailer

