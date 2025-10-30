Jane Austen’s ‘Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’ Brings Sisterhood & Love to VOD Audiences November 4

A heartfelt modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic, blending sisterhood, loss, and love in a story that feels more relevant than ever.

LOS ANGELES, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global, a trusted distribution partner offering family-friendly entertainment, is proud to announce the upcoming video-on-demand release of ‘ Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’, premiering on home entertainment screens on November 4, 2025.A fresh take on Jane Austen’s beloved classic, the film follows sisters Elle and Mare Dashwood as they return home after the loss of their father. Elle, the steady and responsible one, cautiously opens her heart to a kind coworker named Eddie, while Mare, impulsive and free-spirited, tumbles into a whirlwind romance with musician Will. When love and life test both relationships, the sisters discover through late-night talks, laughter, heartbreak, and spectacular fights, that their contrasting approaches may be the very key to healing, growth, and acceptance.The adaptation is led by three real-life sisters: Camrey Bagley Fox (‘1 More Round’), who not only stars as Elle but also co-directed and co-wrote the screenplay. Opposite her is Ariana Bagley (‘Waiting for Forever’) as her spirited sister, Mare Dashwood, with Mia Bagley (‘I’m Not Ready for Christmas’) portraying Peggy Dashwood.Rounding out the central love stories are Zach Cipriano (‘Spice Frontier’) as the brooding musician Will Johns, Louis Boakye (‘Legends of the Stagecoach’) as Eddie Ferris, Elle’s compassionate confidant, and Jonah Diaz ('Dior') as Brandon, the trusted family friend whose steadfast presence takes on new depth when his bond with one of the sisters begins to shift.“In a moment when families everywhere are navigating loss, change, and the search for connection, this film offers both entertainment and reflection, while honoring the wit and warmth of Jane Austen’s original. ‘Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’ is a story that resonates now more than ever,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global.Produced by Working With Lemons Cooper Home Entertainment, two companies dedicated to crafting heartfelt and family-oriented films, ‘Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’ reimagines Jane Austen’s classic with a modern sensibility. Distributed by BMG-Global, this adaptation brings timeless themes of sisterhood, love, and resilience to audiences worldwide.‘Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’ will be available on video-on-demand beginning November 4, 2025.For more information, go to IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34498581/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_9

‘Sense & Sensibility: A Modern Retelling’ Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.