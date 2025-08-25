Language Access Orientation Held August 25-26

The Nebraska Judicial Branch hosted one of its largest Language Access Orientations yet on August 25–26. The event brought together a vibrant group of participants who truly reflected the communities served every day in Nebraska’s courts and probation offices. With their dedication and skills, these interpreters—both current partners and those just beginning their journey—will play a vital role in ensuring access to justice.

Highlights from the event:

32 attendees joined, a mix of experienced interpreters and newcomers eager to contribute.

12 languages were represented, including Arabic, Dari, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Kurdish, Nuer, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

9 Nebraska counties were represented: Chase, Dakota, Dawson, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Lancaster, Platte, and Sarpy.

Together, this group showcased the diversity of Nebraska’s communities and the growing strength of its interpreter network.