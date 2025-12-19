Douglas County Young Adult Court Honors Program Graduate

On December 17, 2025, the Douglas County Young Adult Court held a graduation ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, with Judge Shelly Stratman presiding. During the ceremony, the court recognized the graduate for successfully completing an intensive program that integrates comprehensive mental health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong emphasis on personal accountability. This achievement marks a significant milestone, and the graduate’s success was celebrated with pride.

Young Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the traditional judicial framework, these courts employ a collaborative, team-based approach focused on rehabilitation. Their primary goals are to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety. Through validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives and sanctions, and a range of supportive services, Young Adult Drug Courts equip participants with the tools necessary for sustained recovery and long-term success.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge Shelly Stratman with graduate.