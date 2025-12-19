Celebrating the Accomplishment of Clerk Magistrate Mentorship Graduates

Submitted by Dixie Campbell, Judicial Branch Education

We are pleased to announce and celebrate the graduation of Pandora Garcia of Dundy County and Christine Thalken of Saunders County from the Clerk Magistrate Mentorship Program. This achievement reflects their steadfast dedication to professional growth, their commitment to excellence in service, and their thoughtful engagement in developing the knowledge and competencies essential to the role of Clerk Magistrate.

We extend our sincere gratitude to their mentors Kathy Woodmancy, Joan Hansen, Ellen Faltys & Vickie Kuhlman whose guidance, expertise, and measured support have been instrumental in shaping a meaningful and successful mentorship experience. Their leadership exemplifies the collaborative spirit that strengthens our community of court professionals.

We also wish to recognize the Orientation Sub-Committee for their diligent and ongoing work in advancing the onboarding of new Clerk Magistrates. Their efforts to refine orientation processes, curate valuable resources, and foster structured mentorship have ensured that new appointees are equipped with the tools, confidence, and institutional knowledge necessary for a strong beginning in their judicial service.

Together, these accomplishments represent our collective commitment to cultivating excellence, investing in professional development, and supporting the next generation of Clerk Magistrate leadership.