Lancaster County Adult Drug Court and DUI Court Celebrates Graduation

On December 16, 2025, Lancaster County District Court Judges Honorable Darla Ideus, Honorable Ryan Post, and Retired Judge John Colborn, with guest speaker, Senator Carolyn Bosn, celebrated the graduation of eight Lancaster County Adult Drug Court participants and five Lancaster County DUI Court participants. Problem-Solving Court graduations are the pinnacle of the challenges and hard work participants have endured to successfully complete their Problem-Solving Court program. These graduates worked diligently throughout the 18-to-24-month program to build stable, healthy, and productive lives.

Family, friends, and supporters came together to witness this great success and recognize these graduates, with attendance from Lincoln Chief of Police Michon Morrow, Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, Lancaster County Public Defender Kristi Egger, Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin, State Court Administrator Corey Steel, State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, Chief Probation Officer Jeff Curry, and former Lancaster County Deputy Public Defender Webb Bancroft. “While undoubtedly other political differences exist between people in attendance, the consensus of the success of Problem-Solving Courts should give all who are interested in the criminal justice system and cost-saving, recidivism reduction, hope,” Webb Bancroft said regarding the ceremony.

These specialized court programs target the underlying issues that result in criminal behavior, thus reducing recidivism, ultimately incentivizing participants who successfully complete the requirements of the program with the dismissal of their charge, or reduction of the charge for DUI offenses. The alternative to participation in a Problem-Solving Court often includes incarceration, therefore, sustaining operations and resources results in cost savings to Nebraska. During this specific graduation, the court was able to determine that those graduating from the Adult Drug Court resulted in the dismissal of 17 felonies, carrying up to 328 years’ imprisonment; those graduating from the DUI Court resulted in the dismissal or reduction of nine felonies, carrying up to 40 years’ imprisonment.

Problem-Solving Court programs throughout Nebraska, like those in Lancaster County, are intensive supervision programs designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among high-risk and high-need individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services. Intense community supervision and interaction with a judge in non-adversarial court hearings verify compliance with treatment and other court ordered terms.

For additional information, please contact:

Dean Rohwer, Lancaster County Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Jordan Boies, Lancaster County DUI and Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator

For more information about Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts, please visit our website at https://nebraskajudicial.gov/courts/problem-solving-courts

Photo 1: State Senator Carolyn Bosn.

Photo 2: Lancaster County District Court Judge Ryan Post.

Photo 3: Graduation ceremony.