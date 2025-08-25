Mary Jo Iozzio Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Mary Jo Iozzio, Ph.D., as part of its 2025 honorees, celebrating her decades-long commitment to advancing moral theology, social justice, and disability ethics in both academic and public life. Mary Jo Iozzio, Ph.D., is a distinguished Professor of Moral Theology at The Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry (CSTM) at Boston College, where she has taught since 2013. Dr. Iozzio brings decades of experience in Catholic moral theology, combining rigorous scholarship with a deep commitment to ethical inclusion and social justice. Prior to her tenure at Boston College, she served as Professor of Moral Theology at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, from 1993 to 2013, and has also held adjunct teaching roles at Fordham University, Providence College, and the University of Rhode Island.Dr. Iozzio’s academic formation is both broad and distinctive. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Ancient History from Pennsylvania State University, followed by Master of Arts degree from both Fordham University and Providence College. She completed her Ph.D. in Systematic Theology with a focus on Moral Theology at Fordham University in 1994. Her early education combined religious and secular influences, including formative experiences at St. Mary School under the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, NY, and John F. Kennedy P.H.S. in Paterson, NJ. Her intellectual and spiritual formation has been enriched by Jesuit, Dominican, and Benedictine traditions, including immersive research at the Abbaye du Mont Cesar in Leuven, Belgium, where she studied the work of Odon Lottin, OSB.A dedicated scholar and public servant, Dr. Iozzio has made significant contributions to professional organizations and ethics boards. She served on the Task Force on Disability (2001-2006) and was an inaugural member of the Committee on the Status of People with Disabilities in the Profession (2013-2016) within the American Academy of Religion. She co-chaired the Religion and Disability Studies Unit (2013-2019) and has participated in boards and advisory groups including the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Bon Secours Health System, and the Catholic Theological Society of America. She also served as Co-Editor of the Journal of the Society of Christian Ethics and contributed to numerous professional committees that advance ethical standards and inclusion.Dr. Iozzio’s research focuses on Catholic Social Teaching, feminist ethics, and disability ethics, with a particular emphasis on the inclusion of marginalized communities. She is the author of Disability Ethics and Preferential Justice: A Catholic Perspective, which explores the moral and theological imperatives for integrating disability inclusion into both Church and society. Her research weaves together insights from Catholic social thought, liberation theology, and moral psychology to advocate for justice, dignity, and ethical responsibility toward all individuals. In 2025, she published Radical Dependence: A Theo-Anthropological Ethics in the Key of Disability with Baylor University Press, further cementing her reputation as a leading voice in ethical and disability studies.In addition to her academic work, Dr. Iozzio is an active participant in interfaith and ecumenical dialogues, exploring the intersections of theology, ethics, and social justice. Through her teaching, scholarship, and public service, she continues to inspire students, colleagues, and broader communities, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate understanding of moral theology.Mary Jo Iozzio’s career exemplifies the integration of rigorous academic inquiry with a profound commitment to ethical leadership and social responsibility. Her contributions to theology, ethics, and disability inclusion continue to shape the field, ensuring that moral theology not only examines human behavior but also actively promotes justice, dignity, and inclusion for all.Learn More about Mary Jo Iozzio:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/maryjo-iozzio or through The Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College, https://www.bc.edu/bc-web/schools/stm/faculty/faculty-directory/mary-jo-iozzio.html Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

