Jeffrey Smith Launches ‘Movement for Change’ to Drive Maximum Positive Impact Across Africa

Movement for Change MPI Group Africa

Jeffrey Smith launches a new nonprofit, Movement for Change — dedicated to uplifting the lives of people across Africa.

Our goal is simple but urgent: to partner with leaders & changemakers across Africa to build systems and implement technologies that work for the people, create independence, and last for generations." — Jeffrey Smith

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Smith, JD, LLM, CRCP, IACCP, CRM, Founder and Managing Partner of LawVisory, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, has launched a bold new nonprofit initiative: the Movement for Change — a visionary campaign dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of over one billion people across the African continent.As the founder of Movement for Change Inc., Smith draws from decades of leadership and service, now directing his energies toward supporting the groundbreaking work of MPI Group Africa . Rooted in the philosophy of Maximum Positive Impact , the initiative is committed to working with forward-thinking governments, private investors, and communities across Africa to, among other things:-Digitize national and regional economies-Create sustainable and cleaner energy infrastructures-Promote regenerative farming for food security-Elevate education, youth engagement, and digital opportunity-Assist African nations to develop financial independence through the implementation of technologies to securitize and monetize their own natural resources-Provide access to greater healthcare and related technologies-Utilize revolutionary technologies to eliminate landfills and convert and recycle solid waste and wastewater into biofuels and valuable raw materials"Our goal is simple but urgent: to partner with leaders and changemakers across Africa to build systems and implement technologies that work for the people, create independence, and last for generations," said Smith. "From digital transformation to food and energy security, the time to act is now."The Movement for Change is a nonpartisan, people-centered initiative. It welcomes partnerships from civil society, governments, corporations, and individuals who believe in Africa’s potential to lead the future of inclusive development.🔗 Learn more at www.movementforchange.globalAbout MPI Group Africa LLCAt MPI Group Africa LLC, our mission is to revolutionize economic development across Africa. We’re empowering nations with the technology and financial tools they need to thrive independently. With a core focus on promoting economic prosperity, technological advancement, and sustainable development, we work closely with African nations to enhance financial independence and reduce reliance on foreign aid.We specialize in fostering international economic development and supporting clients in the technology and financial services sectors.We have a vast network of senior leaders eager to solve technological and sustainable challenges for the continent.About Movement for Change Inc:Movement for Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Maximum Positive Impact across the African continent by empowering a future rooted in trade, innovation, clean energy, and opportunity for all.Our mission is to help move Africa from aid to trade by forging bold partnerships between governments, private sector leaders, impact-driven investors, and local communities. We believe that sustainable progress comes not from dependency, but from collaboration, investment, and scalable solutions that uplift over one billion lives.Together, we are building a movement—for energy resilience, food security, digital inclusion, and economic sovereignty. One that drives lasting change and accelerates Africa’s rightful role as a global leader in innovation, climate action, and economic growth.

