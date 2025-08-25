Handel’s Ice Cream Opens First Kansas Location

First 100 guests receive Free Ice Cream for a Year at Overland Park grand opening on August 28

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , known for serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is bringing its best tasting ingredients to the greater Kansas City area. The new scoop shop is set to open right near Oak Park Mall, located at 11885 West 95th Street, with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 28, starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will have the opportunity to win Free Ice Cream for a Year*!Brendan and Mindy Mauri, residents of Overland Park, are proud to be the franchisees bringing the Handel’s brand to Kansas. Brendan’s extensive experience includes more than 15 years in the restaurant industry, most recently serving as President of Rusty Taco, a fast casual taco chain. The couple is excited to bring their passion for food and service to the community.“I am excited to take all that I’ve learned from so many amazing people I’ve worked with in the restaurant industry and apply it to opening our favorite ice cream shop, and best of all we get to share it with the Kansas City community,” said Brendan Mauri, Co-Owner of the Oak Park Mall Handel’s Ice Cream. “Having deep roots in Kansas City, we are honored to open the very first Handel’s in the state of Kansas!”The Oak Park Mall location spans 1,400 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, as well as catering services. The location will have 48 flavors. All flavors are handcrafted at the Scoop Shop. The Scoop Shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.“Our family first discovered Handel’s when it opened in the Dallas area in 2019, and from the first time we tried it we were hooked!” said Mindy Mauri, Co-Owner of the Oak Park Mall Handel’s Ice Cream. “We tried the Monkey Business flavor and thought it was the best ice cream we had ever tasted, and we were amazed at how friendly the team was there. We are excited to bring that same spirit, and build strong connections in the Kansas City community by partnering with local schools and organizations for Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising activities.”For more information about Handel’s Oak Park Mall, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/oakparkmall or follow them on Instagram @handels_oakparkmall.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 150 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

