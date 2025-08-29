Pre-Orders Opened on August 28 for "GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida" Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida Front Size Bonus Parts Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida" Statue. Pre-orders began August 28, 2025 (JST); release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released in theaters in 1995, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" remains a landmark in animation and continues to influence global culture. From director Mamoru Oshii’s film, the confrontation between Motoko Kusanagi and the Arachnida is presented in Prime 1 Studio’s Ultimate Premium Masterline series.This 1/4 scale statue depicts the moment when Major Motoko Kusanagi of Public Security Section 9 confronts the autonomous multi-legged tank known as the Arachnida. She leaps onto the machine, her cybernetic body placed under extreme strain as she attempts to force open its hatch. The sculpt highlights the physical limits of her body, most evident in her left arm. The output beyond her limits flows from forearm to fingertips, visible in the strain etched into her hand and knuckles as she forces the hatch open. Her expression conveys both pain and determination.The Arachnida measures 80 cm in depth and forms the centerpiece of the diorama. Its armored frame bears bullet marks, its camera unit is illuminated, and its damaged manipulator arms reinforce its mechanical appearance. The composition directs attention to Kusanagi’s figure, emphasizing the dynamics of the scene.This bonus version includes an additional set of manipulator arms featuring a deployed Gatling gun. This option recreates the stage of the battle where the Arachnida opens fire, offering an alternate display for collectors.Alongside this release, Prime 1 Studio has also opened reservations for the "Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi," a product that presents the Major on a simple base for a focused display.[Product Name]Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko Kusanagi VS Arachnida Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: April 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:68cm W:49cm D:80cmH:68cm W:53cm D:80cm (Firing Manipulator Arms)Weight: 25.4KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arachnida Manipulator Arms (Damaged)・One (1) Swappable Pair of Arachnida Manipulator Arms (Firing) [BONUS PART]Copyright:©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・BANDAI VISUAL・MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.[Product Name]Ultimate Premium Masterline GHOST IN THE SHELL Motoko KusanagiRetail Price USD: $599Edition Size: TBDArrival Date: April 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:38cm W:38cm D:30cmWeight: 4.1KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsCopyright:©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA・BANDAI VISUAL・MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store

