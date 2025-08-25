Western Cape Mobility visits visit to the South African Breweries’ Caledon Maltings facility

The Western Cape Mobility Department highlighted the crucial role of freight in driving the province’s economy with a recent visit to the South African Breweries’ (SAB) Caledon Maltings facility. SAB produces and distributes millions of litres of beer annually across the province through direct-to-retailer, wholesale, and third-party logistics. This high-volume distribution makes the Caledon Maltings plant an essential private-sector partner in strengthening freight efficiency and provincial supply chains.

The Caledon plant is the largest malting plant on the African continent. Sourcing 95% of its raw material inputs locally, the plant processes barley and produces high-quality malt, which is then sold and distributed to various breweries. From a transport perspective, much of the barley is transported to the malting plant via rail. The rest of the SAB supply chain is heavily reliant on road freight for inbound inputs and outbound distribution. This reliance underlines the importance of efficient road networks to maintain smooth operations across the province.

The Caledon Maltings plant plays a key role in the Western Cape economy, supporting hundreds of jobs and driving demand for freight, local agriculture, packaging, distribution, and retail.

“SAB shows how production and distribution drive jobs, support local farmers, and keep our supply chain moving, reminding us how vital our road and rail networks are” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

SAB CEO, Richard Rivett-Carnac said, “As SAB, we recognise that partnering with government is essential to our success. As a responsible citizen, we are committed to building an efficient logistics system that not only supports the Western Cape’s economy, but contributes to the broader economic growth of South Africa. We believe that such a system will create a more balanced transport mix where increased rail utilisation also results in more efficient road freight operations.”

The Western Cape Government encourages freight operators, manufacturers, and logistics providers to work together around peak periods to keep goods moving safely, reliably, and efficiently across the Western Cape.

