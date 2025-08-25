Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe continues Matric Support Programme in Northern Cape, 25 to 26 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will continue the Matric Support Programme in Kuruman and Douglas in the Northern Cape on 25 and 26 August 2025.

The Matric Support Programme is part of Deputy Minister Gondwe’s vision to enhance access to higher education and bring it closer to communities.

The programme primarily aims to assist Matric learners in accessing information about higher education, including available study opportunities and funding options, before entering the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The Northern Cape visit comes after a successful launch of the programme in the Eastern Cape earlier in August.

In implementing the programme, the office of the Deputy Minister collaborates with the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the National Skills Fund, and Old Mutual.

All three entities, together with Old Mutual and the DM’s Helpdesk, will share essential information with learners about access, training, and funding in the higher education and training sector.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by Cllr. Ikgopoleng Ephraim Aiseng, the Council Speaker of John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, along with Cllr. Itumeleng Matebese, the MMC for Finance and Corporate Services.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Day one: Morning Session

Date: 25 August 2025

Time: 08h30 to 10h30

Location: Olebogeng High School, Kuruman, Northern Cape

Day one: Morning session:

Date: 25 August 2025

Time: 12h30 to 14h30

Location: Dibotswa High School, Douglas, Northern Cape

Day two:

Date: 26 August 2025

Time: 10h00 to 12h30

Location: Bongani High School, Douglas, Northern Cape

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA