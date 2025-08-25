Parawood Verso by Sinem Halli Wins Iron A' Design Award in Homeware Design Category

Parawood Verso

Innovative Wooden Wall Art Captures Attention of International Design Jury with Its Sustainable Approach and Artistic Vision

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of homeware design, has announced Parawood Verso by Sinem Halli as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Parawood Verso within the homeware industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and sustainable design.Parawood Verso's win is particularly relevant to the homeware industry and potential customers, as it aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly and visually striking decor solutions. By repurposing offcuts from the Parawood Framed collection, this design demonstrates how sustainability can be seamlessly integrated into high-end homeware without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. This recognition serves as an inspiration for the industry to explore more sustainable practices and push the boundaries of creative design.What sets Parawood Verso apart is its unique combination of layered wood construction, gradient coloring, and frameless structure. These elements work together to create an immersive 3D wall art experience that captures the organic harmony of nature. The versatile display options, allowing for horizontal, vertical, or customizable arrangements, make it adaptable to various interior styles and spaces. By transforming discarded materials into functional, waste-free art, Parawood Verso showcases the potential of zero-waste strategies in product design.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Parawood Verso is expected to inspire future designs within the NeoDeco brand, fostering further innovation in sustainable homeware. This win serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of eco-friendly design while maintaining their commitment to craftsmanship and artistic excellence. As Parawood Verso gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and encourage more brands to explore sustainable design practices.Parawood Verso was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of designer Sinem Halli and project owner Emrah Somel. Sinem Halli's expertise in industrial design, sustainability, and brand communication, combined with Emrah Somel's vision, has resulted in a truly remarkable piece of wall art that encapsulates the essence of sustainable luxury.Interested parties may learn more about Parawood Verso and its designers by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Sinem HalliSinem Halli is an Istanbul-based designer, researcher, and educator whose work bridges industrial design, sustainability, and brand communication. With a background rooted in design education at Istanbul Technical University and Politecnico di Milano, she has received multiple national and international awards in fields ranging from furniture to packaging. Her research explores sustainability beyond environmental concerns, engaging with cultural, social, and material dimensions - particularly through projects involving glass, food, and brand design. Halli is also a lecturer and PhD candidate at ITU, and her interdisciplinary approach continues to connect academic inquiry with creative practice, fostering meaningful design narratives across diverse mediums.About NeoDecoNeoDeco is a modern wall art brand creating timeless wood and metal designs with a focus on craftsmanship, bold aesthetics, and selected use of sustainable materials. Each artwork is carefully crafted with attention to detail, combining innovative design with the warmth of natural materials. The brand's collection includes a variety of modern wall art styles, from minimalist and geometric compositions to dynamic parametric sculptures, designed to complement various home decor styles. NeoDeco collaborates with award-winning designers and skilled artisans to create original pieces that are not only aesthetically refined but also carry a sense of authenticity and craftsmanship. With a growing customer base, the brand appeals to design-conscious homeowners who seek meaningful, stylish, and high-quality wall decor.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are highly regarded for their thoroughness and ability to provide quality of life improvements that contribute to making the world a better place. The award selection process involves blind peer review and voting based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics in the homeware field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote the best designs, concepts, and products worldwide. At its core, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By showcasing groundbreaking designs on a global platform and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the award inspires and advances the principles of good design. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an esteemed jury of experts, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive recognition. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://homewareaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.