Pre-Orders Opened on August 26 for 'Persona 5 Arsène' Statue

Premium Masterline Persona 5 Arsène Bonus Version Front LED Illumination with Protagonist (Joker) Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Persona 5 Arsène" Statue. Pre-orders began August 26, 2025 (JST); release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce that Arsène, from the acclaimed RPG "Persona 5," will join the Premium Masterline series.Arsène makes his first appearance during the protagonist’s awakening, and this statue depicts that moment in 1/4 scale. Measuring approximately 148 cm wide, the piece features Arsène in his crimson and black suit, complete with a long hat-like headpiece and large black wings.The statue highlights details faithful to the original design. A translucent blue flame effect rises from beneath his feet, and the flame-like motifs extend to the wings and legs to represent his summoning. The head incorporates an LED lighting function.Arsène has been designed as a complementary piece to the Premium Masterline "Protagonist (Joker)" statue (sold separately), allowing both to be displayed together to recreate the summoning scene.This Bonus Version also includes a display stand featuring the "Phantom Thieves of Hearts" logo.Product Name:Premium Masterline Persona 5 Arsène Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:96cm W:148cm D:63cmH:14cm W:16cm D:3cm (Logo Stand)Weight: 25.2KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Persona 5-themed Base・LED Light-Up Feature (Face)・Phantom Thieves of Hearts Logo Stand [BONUS PART] *The logo stand is currently under supervision, and its design is subject to change.LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©ATLUS. ©SEGA.For more details, visit our online store

