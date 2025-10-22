Submit Release
Pre-Orders Opened on October 21 for 'EVANGELION Mark.06 (Concept by Josh Nizzi)' Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion EVANGELION Mark.06 (Concept by Josh Nizzi)

Front

LED Illumination

Swappable Part

Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced "EVANGELION Mark.06 (Concept by Josh Nizzi)" Statue. Pre-orders began on October 21, 2025 (JST), with release set for April 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio proudly announces the upcoming release of Evangelion Mark.06, a new addition to the “Concept by Josh Nizzi” series. This project represents a collaboration between Prime 1 Studio and concept designer Josh Nizzi, known for his work on numerous Hollywood productions. The piece reinterprets the Evangelion unit from "Rebuild of Evangelion" through Nizzi’s distinctive design approach.

The statue captures Evangelion Mark.06 in a calm yet powerful descent over a ruined city. Its design features a complex, layered structure that emphasizes the mechanical and humanoid aspects of the Evangelion unit. The color scheme combines metallic navy tones with orange accents, expressing both technological realism and visual depth.

In its hand, the figure holds the redesigned Spear of Cassius, produced with translucent red components to highlight its detailed modeling. The statue also includes several display features: a light-up crimson visor powered by an internal LED unit and a removable halo for flexible presentation options.

The bonus version includes additional swappable parts, allowing display with or without the head armor.

Product Name:
Ultimate Diorama Masterline Evangelion EVANGELION Mark.06 (Concept by Josh Nizzi) Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1499
Edition Size:400
Arrival Date: Apr 2027
Scale: Non Scale
H:91cm W:53cm D:42cm
H:90cm W:57cm D:42cm（Head Armor Removed）
Weight: 15.8Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Evangelion-themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Head (Armored)
・Two (2) Left Shoulder Pylons (with Halo, without Halo)
・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Bare)
・LED Illumination (Visor)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Armor Removed) [BONUS PART]
・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Holding Head Armor) [BONUS PART]
　LED Power Supply Method: TBD
　* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright:
© khara

For more details, visit our online store.

