The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Decoy Flares Market to Reach $3.09 Billion by 2029 with 10.1% CAGR

It will grow to $3.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Decoy Flares Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a quick expansion in the market size of decoy flares. The market is projected to increase from $1.90 billion in 2024 to $2.10 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors such as escalated defense budgets, mounting global geopolitical tensions, heightened demand for safety in aircraft, a surging threat from missile attacks, and the growth of military modernization initiatives have all contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

The market size of decoy flares is anticipated to experience a fast-paced growth in the upcoming years, with a projection of $3.09 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to the increasing adoption of countermeasures, the growing emphasis on air superiority, an escalating necessity for electronic warfare and widespread use in combat aircraft. Key developments anticipated during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of smart flare deployment systems, enhancements in flare ignition timing technology, progress in reduced-signature flare designs, advancements in controlling the duration of flare burn, and the integration of AI for threat identification.

Download a free sample of the decoy flares market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25288&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Decoy Flares Market?

The expansion of the decoy flares market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These are aircraft systems that function without an onboard human pilot, being operated either remotely or independently using pre-set flight paths. The primary trigger for the upsurge in the use of UAVs is their growing adoption in military and defense sectors for tasks like surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted operations. Decoy flares aid these UAVs by safeguarding them against heat-detecting missiles, thereby boosting their survival rate during military campaigns. For example, the International Trade Administration - a government agency based in the United States - reported in May 2024 that VUL (association of unmanned aviation) is predicting a 40% surge in the worldwide count of commercially utilized drones from 2022 to 2030. Consequently, the escalating use of unmanned aerial vehicles is propelling the expansion of the decoy flares market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Decoy Flares Market?

Major players in the Decoy Flares Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Limited

• MBDA

• IMI Systems Ltd

• LACROIX Group

• Chemring Group PLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Decoy Flares Market?

The growth of the decoy flares market is anticipated to be accelerated by the increasing defense budgets. These budgets constitute the financial resources assigned by governments for the sustenance, advancement, and functionality of their military forces and defense establishments. Due to escalating geopolitical disagreements, military defense budgets are on the rise, compelling countries to reinforce their military preparedness and homeland security. These budgets greatly impact the demand for decoy flares by promoting more robust investments in cutting-edge countermeasure tech and system advancements. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization based in Sweden, asserted in April 2024 that in 2023, global military expenditures rose to $2,443 billion, marking a 6.8% increase in real terms from the preceding year. Consequently, the expansion of the defense budgets is facilitating the development of the decoy flares market.

How Is The Decoy Flares Market Segmented?

The decoy flares market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Decoy Flares Type: Pyrotechnic Flares, Pyrophoric Flares, Other Decoy Flares Types

2) By Product: Handheld Flares, Aircraft Flares, Vehicle-Mounted Flares, Shipborne Flares

3) By Deployment: Airborne, Naval, Land-Based

4) By Application: Military Aviation, Naval Defense, Ground Forces, Commercial Aviation

5) By End User: Defense Forces, Commercial Airlines, Private Security Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Pyrotechnic Flares: Infrared (IR) Pyrotechnic Flares, Visual Pyrotechnic Flares

2) By Pyrophoric Flares: Magnesium-Based Pyrophoric Flares, Alloy-Based Pyrophoric Flares

3) By Other Decoy Flares Types: Directed Energy Flares, Electronic Countermeasure Flares, Composite Material Flares

View the full decoy flares market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decoy-flares-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Decoy Flares Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for decoy flares as the largest region. However, the 2025 report projects that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Decoy Flares Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Flame Detector Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flame-detector-global-market-report

Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flame-arrestor-global-market-report

Aerospace And Defense Ducting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-and-defense-ducting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.