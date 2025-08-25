Roxie Insurance Group Helps Florida Families Protect Their Homes and Secure Tax-Advantaged Retirement

Roxie Allison Company Logo

Roxie Insurance Group helps Florida families protect their homes with mortgage protection and secure retirement income solutions.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roxie Insurance Group, a Florida-based independent insurance agency, today announced the expansion of its services to include affordable mortgage protection and retirement income solutions designed to help families safeguard their homes and secure their financial future.Mortgage Protection Insurance is a vital tool for homeowners, ensuring that if the unexpected happens, their loved ones will not be burdened with the financial strain of paying off a mortgage. By offering policies that are simple, flexible, and affordable, Roxie Insurance Group gives Florida families peace of mind knowing their homes will remain protected."Your home is often your family’s biggest investment, and protecting it is protecting your legacy," said Roxie Allison, licensed insurance professional and founder of Roxie Insurance Group. "Mortgage protection insurance helps ensure families can keep their homes during life’s most difficult times."In addition to mortgage protection, Roxie Insurance Group offers solutions that combine life insurance benefits with retirement planning. Through Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies and annuities, clients can protect their mortgage while also building cash value or creating guaranteed lifetime income. These plans allow families to safeguard their homes today while preparing for retirement tomorrow.Benefits of Mortgage Protection and Retirement Solutions Include:Helps pay off or cover mortgage payments in case of deathProvides financial stability for surviving loved onesBuilds tax-advantaged cash value (IUL options)Offers guaranteed lifetime income (annuity options)Protects families against market downturnsFlexible plans tailored to each family’s needs and budgetWith today’s economic uncertainty and rising housing costs, many Florida homeowners are seeking reliable ways to balance home protection with retirement security. Roxie Insurance Group provides both under one roof, backed by trusted insurance providers."Our mission is simple: to protect families, their homes, and their future," added Roxie Allison. "Whether it is keeping a roof over your loved ones or creating a stream of income you cannot outlive, our solutions are built to give Florida families security and peace of mind."About Roxie Insurance GroupRoxie Insurance Group, LLC is an independent insurance agency based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Licensed in life and annuity products, the firm specializes in mortgage protection insurance, retirement income solutions, and family legacy protection. With a focus on affordability, transparency, and personalized service, Roxie Insurance Group helps Florida families safeguard their homes and secure their financial futures.📍 Address: 1025 S Beach St, Suite 176, Daytona Beach, FL📞 Phone: (844) 677-6943✉️ Email: roxie@roxieinsurancegroupllc.com🌐 Website: roxieinsurancegroupllc.comMedia Contact:Roxie AllisonOwner, Roxie Insurance Group, LLCPhone: (844) 677-6943Email: roxie@roxieinsurancegroupllc.com

