Fraser Allport Releases Educational Guide on 20 Key Retirement Planning Risks
Fraser Allport Shares 43 Years of Expertise to Help Individuals Navigate Retirement Uncertainty
While no two retirements are alike, many individuals face similar challenges—from market volatility and inflation to rising healthcare costs and shifting government programs. “The 20 Risks to Retirement” provides a framework for identifying and addressing these potential issues through informed planning.
“Retirement is not just about how much you save,” said Fraser Allport. “It’s about understanding what could impact your retirement and creating a plan that is adaptable over time. Our goal is to provide clarity and empower individuals to make well-informed decisions.”
Highlights from the guide include:
Market Volatility and Sequence of Returns Risk – Evaluating how market timing influences portfolio sustainability
Longevity and Healthcare Costs – Planning for longer lifespans and medical expenses
Social Security and Medicare – Strategic guidance for optimizing benefits and coverage
Behavioral Finance and Debt Management – Identifying emotional triggers that can disrupt sound planning
Inflation – Incorporating cost-of-living considerations into long-term strategies
Fraser's approach emphasizes a holistic perspective by integrating Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, and tax strategy into the broader retirement conversation. His guide is part of an ongoing effort to offer educational tools that help individuals gain greater financial savvy as they navigate the retirement process.
Special thanks and attribution are extended to the National Social Security Association and https://www.nssapros.com/ for their support in promoting retirement literacy.
Fraser Allport is a National Social Security Advisor® and incorporates NSSA’s resources and standards into his practice.
To request a complimentary copy of “The 20 Risks to Retirement” or to schedule a one-on-one consultation, visit www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor or contact Fraser Allport directly at www.FraserAllport.com, or (386) 882-6256.
About Fraser Allport
Fraser Allport is the Founder of The Total Advisor, LLC, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. With 43 years of experience, he holds designations as an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Estate Planner™, and National Social Security Advisor®. He provides personalized financial consultations and conducts educational workshops for organizations, schools, and businesses.
Media Contact:
Fraser Allport
Phone: (386) 882-6256
Email: retirement@fraserallport.com
Website: www.fraserallport.com
Attribution: Content developed with support from https://www.nssapros.com/, The National Social Security Association.
FRASER ALLPORT
The Total Advisor, LLC
+1 386-882-6256
email us here
