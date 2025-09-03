Fraser Allport publishes ' 7 Unexpected Retirement Expenses ' that can derail even the best-laid Retirement Plans

Serving Clients since 1982 Experience Matters

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Allport, an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 43 years of experience, focuses on seven often-overlooked retirement expenses that can disrupt financial security for Retirees. These unexpected expenses can drain retirement savings and jeopardize a comfortable retirement.1. Increased Health Care CostsMany retirees assume Medicare will cover all health-related expenses. However, premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and services like dental, vision, and hearing care all add-up. Home Health and Long-term care costs - rarely covered by Medicare long-term - can also significantly erode retirement savings.2. Helping Adult ChildrenParents often extend financial support to adult children facing debt or financial challenges. These unplanned expenses can disrupt budgeting and deplete savings set aside for healthcare or travel in retirement.3. Death of a SpouseThe emotional loss of a spouse is compounded by financial impacts, including funeral costs and a possible reduction in household income. Surviving spouses often face increased financial pressure and must adapt their retirement strategies to a solo lifestyle.4. Unexpected Housing ExpensesEven with a mortgage paid off, major home repairs, property taxes, and insurance costs often keep rising. Downsizing or relocating to a more affordable living environment may incur significant expenses, including moving costs and renovations.5. TransportationWhile daily commuting ends with Retirement, older vehicles require more maintenance. Insurance premiums may also rise with the vehicle's age. For those unable to drive, rideshare services or specialized senior transport options can become a regular and costly necessity.6. TaxesMany retirees are surprised to learn that Social Security , pensions, and retirement account withdrawals are all taxable. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) can push retirees into higher tax brackets, while capital gains and property taxes further strain budgets.7. InflationGeneral inflation in the economy is a persistent drain on one’s finances as people spend more than expected. Inflation is a real Budget Buster. Inflation is also a big money-stressor.“Retirement should be a time of peace, not money stress, or unexpected expenses ” says Fraser Allport. “Planning ahead for commonly overlooked expenses helps ensure a more secure and enjoyable retirement.” Fraser's Retirement Requirement is : Have a tally of Income vs. Expenses." A successful and comfortable retirement starts with pre-retirement planning. Start early, and stick with it. ", says Fraser.To learn more about custom Retirement Planning, or to schedule a Complimentary Consultation, please visit www.fraserallport.com or schedule online with Fraser at :About Fraser AllportFraser Allport is the Owner of The Total Advisor, LLC, based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fraser is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Certified Estate Planner™, and National Social Security Advisorwith 43 years of experience in Financial Services.Fraser specializes in holistic Financial Planning, including Retirement, Estate, Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Planning. Fraser offers personal consultations via phone, Zoom, or in person, and provides pro bono educational workshops for Organizations, Schools, and Businesses.Contact:Fraser AllportThe Total Advisor, LLCPhone: 386-882-6256Email: retirement@fraserallport.comWebsite: www.fraserallport.com Educational :www.ssa;gov

