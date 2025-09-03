Fraser Allport publishes ' 7 Unexpected Retirement Expenses ' that can derail even the best-laid Retirement Plans
Unexpected Expenses in Retirement can spoil even a well-prepared Retirement Plan.
1. Increased Health Care Costs
Many retirees assume Medicare will cover all health-related expenses. However, premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and services like dental, vision, and hearing care all add-up. Home Health and Long-term care costs - rarely covered by Medicare long-term - can also significantly erode retirement savings.
2. Helping Adult Children
Parents often extend financial support to adult children facing debt or financial challenges. These unplanned expenses can disrupt budgeting and deplete savings set aside for healthcare or travel in retirement.
3. Death of a Spouse
The emotional loss of a spouse is compounded by financial impacts, including funeral costs and a possible reduction in household income. Surviving spouses often face increased financial pressure and must adapt their retirement strategies to a solo lifestyle.
4. Unexpected Housing Expenses
Even with a mortgage paid off, major home repairs, property taxes, and insurance costs often keep rising. Downsizing or relocating to a more affordable living environment may incur significant expenses, including moving costs and renovations.
5. Transportation
While daily commuting ends with Retirement, older vehicles require more maintenance. Insurance premiums may also rise with the vehicle's age. For those unable to drive, rideshare services or specialized senior transport options can become a regular and costly necessity.
6. Taxes
Many retirees are surprised to learn that Social Security, pensions, and retirement account withdrawals are all taxable. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) can push retirees into higher tax brackets, while capital gains and property taxes further strain budgets.
7. Inflation
General inflation in the economy is a persistent drain on one’s finances as people spend more than expected. Inflation is a real Budget Buster. Inflation is also a big money-stressor.
“Retirement should be a time of peace, not money stress, or unexpected expenses ” says Fraser Allport. “Planning ahead for commonly overlooked expenses helps ensure a more secure and enjoyable retirement.” Fraser's Retirement Requirement is : Have a tally of Income vs. Expenses.
" A successful and comfortable retirement starts with pre-retirement planning. Start early, and stick with it. ", says Fraser.
To learn more about custom Retirement Planning, or to schedule a Complimentary Consultation, please visit www.fraserallport.com or schedule online with Fraser at :
www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
About Fraser Allport
Fraser Allport is the Owner of The Total Advisor, LLC, based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fraser is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Estate Planner™, and National Social Security Advisor® with 43 years of experience in Financial Services.
Fraser specializes in holistic Financial Planning, including Retirement, Estate, Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Planning. Fraser offers personal consultations via phone, Zoom, or in person, and provides pro bono educational workshops for Organizations, Schools, and Businesses.
