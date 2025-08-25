4KIDS Awarded $700,000 Two-Year Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation Grant to Transform Lives of Children & Families in Crisis

4KIDS receives $700K two-year grant from Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation to expand foster care, therapy, and support for kids and families in crisis.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS is thrilled to announce a transformative $700,000 two-year grant from the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation . This landmark award, providing $350,000 in 2025 and $350,000 in 2026, marks the foundation’s first multi-year commitment to 4KIDS and a significant increase from prior grants, continuing Carl DeSantis’s legacy of generosity to children and families.The funding will bolster 4KIDS’ comprehensive programs, including foster care recruitment and licensing through its Church & Community Engagement program, ongoing foster care support, EPIC Trauma-Informed Therapy, and the TIL 2:25 Transitional Independent Living Program, for young adults aging out of the foster care system. It will also support the implementation of advanced infrastructure, such as the Qualifacts™ electronic health record system and a HIPAA-compliant, ministry-wide AI platform, to enhance service delivery, streamline documentation, and expand outreach to foster families and donors.“4KIDS is saving lives, and their work has ripple effects that touch generations,” said Maritza Benitez, Managing Director of the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation. “We are inspired by their heart for children and families, and this multi-year commitment reflects our confidence in their ability to create lasting change in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.”Jeff Perlman, Executive Director of the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation, added, “The stories of adoptions and reunited families through 4KIDS are a testament to their regional impact. This grant is a vote of confidence in their model and a celebration of the hope they bring to our community.”Karen Granger, Vice President at 4KIDS, expressed profound gratitude: “This historic support from the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation empowers us to deepen our impact—licensing more foster homes, providing healing through therapy, and equipping young adults for independence. We are honored to work with Maritza, Jeff, and the Foundation. It’s such a blessing to be a part of Carl DeSantis’s legacy of giving.”About the Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation:The Carl Angus DeSantis Foundation is passionately committed to helping others by generously supporting programs that alleviate human suffering. Through its faith-based giving, the foundation supports organizations that serve as “Lighthouses in the Community,” assisting individuals facing hardship, special needs, or requiring additional training and education to improve their lives. By investing in faith-based initiatives, civic innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship, and health and nutrition programs, the foundation drives social change and fosters hope across Broward and Palm Beach Counties.About 4KIDS:4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in crisis across South Florida. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources. Learn more at www.4KIDS.us

