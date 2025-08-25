XMPro Named an Example Vendor in 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech Report on Agentic AI

XMPro Named a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Maximize Opportunities While Managing Risks of Agentic AI on Enterprise Software

XMPro named as an Example Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Emerging Tech: Maximize Opportunities While Managing Risks of Agentic AI on Enterprise Software report.

Agentic AI will be foundational to enterprise software, our mission is to ensure this future is governed, explainable, and production-ready. Companies need agents that work safely in real operations.” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a provider of industrial AI software for asset intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced that it has been named as an Example Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Emerging Tech: Maximize Opportunities While Managing Risks of Agentic AI on Enterprise Software" report published on August 7, 2025.According to the report, "agentic AI will drive over $450 billion in revenue by 2035 and become a table-stakes capability included in at least 50% of all software offerings by 2030." (1).XMPro's Agentic Platform Experience (APEX) and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework address key enterprise challenges that Gartner identifies as critical for successful agentic AI adoption. The platform's governance-first design tackles what the report calls the biggest barriers: customer trust, transparency, and secure deployment.The MAGS framework enables multi-agent collaboration under bounded autonomy, combining consensus mechanisms, explainability, and cognitive cycles. XMPro’s Data Stream Designer ensures that messy, incomplete industrial data can be integrated, transformed, and enriched with Composite AI before agents act. This approach allows enterprises to use the real data they already produce — without the costly process of creating perfectly curated ‘AI-ready’ datasets."Agentic AI will be foundational to enterprise software," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "Our mission is to ensure this future is governed, explainable, and production-ready — not just experimental. Companies need agents that work safely in real operations, with clear audit trails and human oversight."The XMPro APEX Control Tower serves as the supervisory layer, providing real-time agent performance monitoring, anomaly detection, intelligent alerting, and lifecycle governance across OT and IT systems.XMPro enforces governance through deontic policy rules that define what agents can and cannot do, role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance. This bounded autonomy approach addresses concerns about agent oversight and control.The platform's recent MAGS 1.5 release includes this protocol support with industrial-grade security controls.The platform also addresses the challenge of managing multiple AI agents working together. XMPro's MAGS enables team-based collaboration through structured communication protocols and consensus algorithms, allowing different specialist agents to share insights and coordinate actions through the platform's messaging infrastructure.Companies can deploy XMPro's governance-ready agent teams immediately through pre-built templates for equipment reliability, process optimization, and energy management. The platform integrates with existing industrial systems through an extensible library of connectors, and supports cloud, on-premises, or hybrid deployments.(1) Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech: Maximize Opportunities While Managing Risks of Agentic AI on Enterprise Software, Aakanksha Bansal, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Anushree Verma, Danielle Casey, Akhil Singh, Deborah Neitz Daily, 7 August 2025.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

