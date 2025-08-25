XMPro Named a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Architecture and Integration, 2025

XMPro Named Sample Vendor For Agentic AI in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Architecture and Integration, 2025

Report places agentic AI at the Peak of the Hype Cycle with a “Transformational” benefit rating.

In our opinion, Gartner’s report highlights that agentic AI is reshaping integration — moving from static automation to intelligent, goal-driven systems that adapt in real time” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a provider of industrial AI software, today announced Gartner named it a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the "Hype Cycle for Application Architecture and Integration, 2025" report published August 6, 2025.Gartner positions agentic AI "At the Peak" of their hype cycle with a "Transformational" benefit rating, noting that " by leveraging AI to implement goal-oriented planning and decision making, agentic AI goes beyond traditional automation — dynamically adapting to changing environments and user needs." (1) In our opinion, the report examines how AI is reshaping application architecture, with agentic AI leading new approaches to intelligent integration.We believe, XMPro's recognition reflects its APEX platform powered by Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS), which enables teams of AI agents to collaborate across enterprise systems under governance controls. Unlike experimental agentic AI systems, XMPro's agents operate with bounded autonomy, working within defined safety and compliance boundaries for production environments.Rather than replacing enterprise applications, XMPro provides a decision intelligence layer above OT and IT systems. Within this layer, AI agent teams operate with bounded autonomy under clear governance frameworks, ensuring decisions are explainable and auditable. By separating intent from execution, the agents can reason across systems, coordinate actions, and maintain compliance in safety-critical environments.“In our opinion, Gartner’s report highlights that agentic AI is reshaping integration — moving from static automation to intelligent, goal-driven systems that adapt in real time,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “Our APEX platform, powered by MAGS, delivers this shift for industrial enterprises by embedding governed, multi-agent collaboration into existing OT and IT environments, ensuring autonomy operates within clear safety and compliance boundaries.”According to the Gartner report, agentic AI "leverages APIs and event-driven designs to connect to existing services, data and processes. This integration of AI-driven automation within products can help to optimize processes, reduce manual intervention and accelerate enterprise agility. " (1) XMPro's approach addresses this through agent teams that can reason across system boundaries while maintaining enterprise controls.XMPro's platform is available for enterprises seeking to implement governed AI agents in industrial operations and manufacturing processes, helping enterprises move from pilots to production-scale autonomy and shaping the future of governed agentic AI in industry.(1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Application Architecture and Integration, 2025, Andrew Comes, Wei Jin, 6 August 2025.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro's APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

XMPro Agentic AI Teams (Multi Agent Generative Systems)

