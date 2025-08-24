SR-40 MM 154 Fatal (Jensen, Utah)

A John Deere Backhoe was being followed by and escorted by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on SR-40 near mile post 154(Ashley Creek St). The backhoe and pickup truck attempted to turn left. At this time, an eastbound gray Toyota Camry attempted to pass the vehicles in a no passing zone. The Camry collided with the rear boom/bucket of the backhoe, overturning the farm equipment. The operator of the backhoe sustained minor injuries. The single male driver of the Camry sustained serious injuries as was transported to the local hospital. The male driver was then life flighted to Salt Lake where he ultimately passed away from his injuries.

