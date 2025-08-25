Keystone CPAs Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Firm Ranks 2,521 Nationwide, 19th in Nevada, 155th in Financial Services

This recognition is a tribute to our clients and our Keystone team”
— Michael D. Bosma, CPA, Managing Principal
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a forward-thinking financial advisory firm serving entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals, today announced its debut on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, placing No. 2,521 in the U.S., No. 19 in Nevada, and No. 155 in the financial services industry. The Inc. 5000 recognizes private companies across the country that have delivered exceptional revenue growth over three years.

“This recognition is a tribute to our clients and our Keystone team,” said Michael D. Bosma, CPA, Managing Principal. “It reflects sustained trust, our relentless drive to anticipate client needs, and the practical, strategic advice we deliver day in and day out. I am prouder than ever of what we have accomplished together.”

Keystone CPAs attributes its rapid growth to its Better Together philosophy, an integrated, client-focused strategy that brings CPA services, tax planning, audit defense, business brokerage, and wealth advisory under one roof. This approach empowers clients to scale their businesses, safeguard assets, and plan for succession with clarity and confidence.

“Our clients face complex decisions at every stage of their journey,” Bosma added. “Because we bring accounting, tax, M&A, and wealth advice together, we help clients act decisively and build lasting value.”

With headquarters in Reno, Keystone CPAs serves a growing mix of entrepreneur-led businesses and high-net worth individuals across Northern Nevada and beyond. The firm has built its reputation on delivering technically rigorous advice, hands-on service, and long-term partnership.

About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Honorees must be U.S.-based, privately held, independent, and meet minimum revenue requirements for the qualifying period.

About Keystone CPAs
Keystone CPAs, LLC is a Reno, Nevada-based financial advisory firm that delivers integrated tax, accounting, audit defense, business brokerage, and wealth advisory services to entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. Its Better Together approach offers clients seamless solutions from growth strategy to business transition, led by a team committed to foresight, clarity, and client success. Learn more at www.keystone.cpa.

