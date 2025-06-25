Poseidon System Expands Plastic and Health Risk Tracking Across Entire U.S. Coastline

Poseidon Logo Poseidon Dashboard Cover Image Plastic Contamination of our Oceans

Open-data GeoAI platform invites partners to close final $244k funding gap needed for global roll-out

Plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a health emergency.” — Ajay K Gupta

WASHINGTON, DC, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSR.health, today announced that the Poseidon Plastic Tracking System now delivers current plastic density layers for the Arctic, Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf, and Eastern Pacific, completing end-to-end coverage of the entire U.S. coastline. More details and live maps are available online . On June 25th the platform will release continent-wide Health Risk Scores, linking every marine plastic hotspot to community level health impacts.Poseidon fuses multispectral satellite imagery, ocean current models, and social determinants data to map and forecast plastic drift while quantifying the health risks for populations due to the plastic contamination. A new public STAC catalog enables researchers, NGOs, environmental and conservation groups, government agencies, and other interested parties to integrate Poseidon data directly into their own analytical tools.“Plastic pollution is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a health emergency,” said Ajay K Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of HSR.health. “Poseidon turns an invisible threat into actionable intelligence, letting policymakers and industry leaders target resources where they’ll protect both oceans and people.”Validated in a pilot with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), Poseidon is now 57% funded. An additional $244,821 will complete seed financing and unlock global expansion as well as the inaugural State of Ocean Plastic & Health report scheduled for early 2026.Key Milestones• Full U.S. coastal coverage (June 2025)• Open-data release via STAC catalog (live)• Continental-U.S. Health Risk Scores (launch 25 June 2025)• Global dashboard targeted upon close of remaining seed budgetPartnership & Support OpportunitiesOrganizations can sponsor a coastline or ocean basin (naming rights from $125k), fund global data layers, or collaborate on research using Poseidon’s open API. Live platform demos are available upon request.Learn MoreTrack Poseidon’s progress online and donate on our campaign site About HSR.healthHSR.health is at a leader in GeoAI-based health risk prediction. Its patented platform and generative AI orchestrator, called Anna, integrates environmental, social, and demographic data to provide actionable insights across various sectors, including health, disaster response, supply chain, and economic risk mitigation.Learn more at www.HSR.health, website, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, or schedule a demo of Anna.

