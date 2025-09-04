Hit Singer-songwriter Fawn Terrorizes the Airwaves with 'The Nancy Doll'- She's not just a Doll, She's Death in Disguise

The Nancy Doll by Fawn Hit singer-songwriter Fawn Producer Malcolm Smith Producer Cameron Lasswell Malcom Smith Mix

Cute. Cursed. Killer: The Song That Brings the Doll to Life, from Playtime to Slay Time: Meet the Doll of Your Nightmares, "The Nancy Doll."

Some people were creeped out by Fawn's childhood doll, 'Nancy'-her eyes opened and closed. One in particular was music producer BT-Brian Transeau, a hilarious memory for her, a terrifying one for him!” — Stonedef Records

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records continues the Halloween season with one song, one doll and infinite nightmares with the debut release of “ The Nancy Doll ,” a new original Halloween song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter , recording artist, composer, musician, published author and voice-over artist. This hair-raising new tune sneaks up on you September 12, 2025, with pre-orders haunting you now.Written, performed and recorded by Fawn, “The Nancy Doll” came alive in the creative depths of her Hollywood Hills soundlab, Terrace Studios. Produced by Cameron Lasswell, the track conjures the playful spookiness of a Disney Halloween masterpiece. "The Nancy Doll" is part of Fawn's Frightening Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”—an enchanting anthology of eerie originals, unearthed chilling cuts, spectral remixes, and freshly remastered vintage spine-tinglers, all handpicked from her private chamber of the macabre.Stonedef Records said, "Some people were creeped out by Fawn's childhood doll named 'Nancy' because her eyes opened and closed. One in particular was music producer BT (Brian Transeau), which is a very funny memory for her and a terrifying one for him!"Fawn revealed that particular recollection, which correlated to what inspired her to write "The Nancy Doll." Fawn shared, “When I was little, I had a doll named Nancy. For some strange reason, she always scared my friends because her eyes opened and closed. After having success with my other Halloween songs, I decided to write some more, and my beloved Nancy doll came to mind." Fawn continued, "I remembered a specific memory in my teen years, working in Los Angeles on music with singer-songwriter Vincent Covello and producer BT (Brian Transeau). We were all tired after a long night of making music and Brian decided to spend the night in the adjoining guest house. Well, Vinny and I knew he was terrified of my Nancy doll, so we snuck up into the guest house and put her inside one of the kitchen cabinets, sitting up. Sure enough, around 3 am we heard a blood curdling scream and Brian came busting out the door and down the steps yelling, 'I'm not sleeping up here with that doll!'"Fawn concluded, "I never forgot that hilarious moment and it gave me the idea for the song. I thought, what if Nancy really was a doll to be afraid of? And that is how 'The Nancy Doll' was brought to life."Producer Cameron Lasswell Said, "Fawn had this idea to start the song with a wind up music box melody and then she sang a string line which I encorporated into the embodiment of the song. Both ideas worked well in the overall mood of the song." Cameron continued, "She wanted to end the song with the doll singing 'ring around the rosie' which gave it that extra haunting and creepy vibe."New Zealand Producer Malcolm Smith did his own unique version of the song and said, "Fawn wrote this song about an evil doll who sounded very scary. I incorporated evil childlike laughter and children's choir atmosphere to bring a frightening 'theatre of the mind’ scenario to support this chilling story of this evil Nancy doll who comes to life and kills with no remorse." Malcolm continued, "It’s always fun working with Fawn. She has quite the imagination and comes up with these intricate ideas. She writes clever lyrics to tell her uniquely catchy Halloween stories."Fawn will be releasing a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. “The Nancy Doll” will pull you straight into the grave September 12, 2025 and again with the Malcolm Smith mix on September 26, 2025, both mixes will available on all major platforms. In addition to the chilling release of "The Nancy Doll," a spellbinding animated music video is brewing in the cauldron, crafted by the wickedly talented animation conjurer, Shawn Darling, mastermind of Red Specter Studios.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song "Wish U Love" reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. "Wish U Love" charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts "Where Has Your Love Gone" and "Solitude" (co-written with Danny McCarthy), both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as "Mars Attacks!," "Independence Day," "Flatliners," "Batman and Robin," "Airforce One," "Twister," "Extreme Measures," "The Postman," "Peter Pan," "Dinosaur," "Lincoln," "The Natalee Holloway Story," "Hollywood Heights," "The Young and The Restless," "The Little Red Wagon," Spike Lee’s "The Girl Is In Trouble," "Guiding Light," "Ugly Betty," "Charlie's Angels," "CSI Miami," Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book "A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups" alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• VH1-Save The Music Song Of The Year Award Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song with singer-songwriter Vincent Covello "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song "Oneday" was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for "Monster" and "Fast and Furious") and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical "Oklahoma!" before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Award-winning Halloween song, "Ghoulish Ghosts" written and performed by Fawn, Produced by Malcolm Smith. The Great American Song Contest Winner

