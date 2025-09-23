Billboard Hit Singer-Songwriter Fawn Drops 'Castle of Creeps' from Her Frightfully Fun New Haunted Halloween Jams Series

Photo of singer-songwriter Fawn by Rodrigo Vaz Music Producer Malcolm Smith Producer Cameron Lasswell

Fawn's original Halloween song "Castle of Creeps" unlocks a haunted mix of sinister bass lines, spooky hooks and spectral vibes guaranteed to possess the night.

My song honors precious souls I’ve lost, including beloved Wilbur Sheldon, a kind grandfather figure who protected me when I moved to LA. Remembering him is my way of keeping his love and memory alive” — Fawn

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records continues the Halloween season with the upcoming release of “ Castle of Creeps ,” a new original Halloween song from Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally known singer-songwriter, recording artist, composer, musician, published author and voice-over artist. The single rises from the crypt on September 26, 2025. Pre-orders started haunting the air August 25th.Written, performed and recorded by Fawn, “Castle of Creeps” came to life inside her Hollywood Hills, CA sound lab, Terrace Studios . Produced in Auckland, New Zealand by Malcolm Smith, the track channels the charm of a Disney Halloween classic. "Castle of Creeps" is part of Fawn’s Frightmare Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”—a bewitching collection of original spooky songs, unreleased chilling tracks, ghostly remixes, and newly remastered vintage spine-tinglers drawn straight from her personal macabre chamber.Producer Malcolm Smith said, "During the global pandemic lockdown, Fawn wrote this song about a haunted castle with ghostly residents and it was fun making the music production for this eerie song." Malcolm continued, “It’s always a thrill working with Fawn. She conjures up a cauldron of hauntingly creative ideas and spins clever lyrics into boo-tiful Halloween tales.”Fawn shared, “Writing ‘Castle of Creeps’ came easily to me. During the long months of the COVID ordeal, I found myself reflecting on my life and people I had lost before and during COVID. I chose to include the name of one of them—Wilbur Sheldon—in the song as a tribute. When I first moved to Los Angeles, 'Mr. Sheldon' was always watching over me, making sure I was okay. He spent years as a set builder and prop master at Warner Brothers Studios and was one of the sweetest, kindest, most genuine men I’ve ever known. I treasure a beautiful portrait of him—taken by the late Yul Brynner—that hangs in my family room, a gift lovingly given to me by his wife, Doris, after he passed.”Fawn continued, “I began working with Malcolm Smith many years ago, first collaborating on jingles before delving into recording songs for film and TV. Working with Malcolm is effortless and joyful—he’s incredibly talented—so when I began creating Halloween songs, he was my natural first choice.” She concluded, “He always manifests the most spellbinding ideas, and I truly hope we’ll keep brewing up music together for many Halloweens to come.”Fawn will also drop a dance remix of the track, "Castle of Creeps (Cameron Lasswell Creeper’s Club Mix)", on October 10, 2025. Fawn shared, “Cameron is a producer I’ve collaborated with for many years, and I’m thrilled he brought his magic to this fun club mix. I think it’s going to cast a spell on everyone!”Fawn is releasing a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. Fawn is releasing a new Halloween song every Friday through All Hallow's Eve. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Award-winning Halloween song, "Ghoulish Ghosts" written and performed by Fawn, Produced by Malcolm Smith. The Great American Song Contest Winner

