The 680 Group Welcomes Robin Mellie as Director, Underscoring Commitment To Client-Focused Financial Guidance

Mellie Brings Life Experience, Empathy, and a Detail-Driven Mindset To Serve Clients Navigating Retirement

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 680 Group , a leading wealth management firm based in Atlanta, is pleased to announce the addition of Robin Mellie as Director, further expanding the firm’s commitment to compassionate, personalized financial planning.Mellie, a graduate of Kennesaw University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, brings a unique perspective to the financial services industry. After two decades as a “Family CEO” and working in office administration, she is rewriting her professional story—one chapter at a time.“Robin’s transition into financial planning is driven by a deeply personal mission: to understand retirement planning from the inside out and help others do the same,” said Cosmo Boyd, Managing Partner of The 680 Group. “Her ability to connect with people, combined with an incredible work ethic and eye for detail, is already proving invaluable to our team and the clients we serve.”At The 680 Group, Mellie will focus on building strong operational foundations by ensuring accurate, up-to-date client data work that is essential to helping the firm’s systems run smoothly and efficiently. Her approach is grounded in clarity, empathy, and trust, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to meaningful client relationships.“I’m passionate about building lasting relationships and making a real impact on clients’ lives,” said Mellie. “To be part of a team that values integrity and individualized service feels like the perfect fit.”Her personal philosophy—living life with love, kindness, laughter, and a lot of joy—mirrors the core values of The 680 Group and its commitment to helping clients thrive.About The 680 GroupFounded in 1977 in Atlanta, GA, The 680 Group is a premier wealth management firm committed to delivering personalized, comprehensive financial services. With a focus on building long-term relationships, The 680 Group helps clients achieve their financial goals through a combination of strategic investment planning, tax optimization, retirement planning, and estate management. The firm’s client-first approach, grounded in integrity and transparency, has earned it a reputation for excellence in the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.the680group.com , follow on Instagram, or like on Facebook.###

