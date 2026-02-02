Fortnite’s 'Super Pet World' Launches Heartfelt Limited-Time Quest Supporting Pediatric Heart Transplant Research

Super Pet World: A Fortnite Experience Created for Enduring Hearts by Ghost Gaming

"Side Quest: Heartbeat on the Wind" Debuts During Heart Month in Partnership With Enduring Hearts

Through play, players are introduced to the realities faced by children waiting for heart transplants and the critical role research plays in helping those hearts last longer and function better.” — Lynda Lee Smith, CEO of Enduring Hearts

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Heart Month this February, Fortnite players around the world will step into a powerful, story-driven experience that blends gameplay, empathy and real-world impact. "Super Pet World," a free-to-play Fortnite island developed by Ghost Gaming , is launching a limited-time side quest, "Side Quest: Heartbeat on the Wind," created in support of Enduring Hearts , the only nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to funding pediatric heart transplant research.Available globally beginning Jan. 30, the quest introduces players to Alice, a young pediatric patient awaiting a lifesaving heart transplant, and her loyal companion, Meep Neep, a Wind Turnipa, who communicates in soft “meeps” only Alice can understand. Together, players help build the Turnipa Backpack, an advanced mechanical device supported by real-world research funded by Enduring Hearts that supports heart function while children await transplant.Designed to be approachable, emotional and immersive, the quest unfolds through narrative-driven interactions, open-world exploration and moments of humor, offering players a deeper understanding of the transplant journey without breaking immersion.“Games have an incredible ability to tell human stories in ways that are interactive and deeply personal,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Ghost Gaming. “With ‘Heartbeat on the Wind,’ our goal was to create something meaningful, an experience players remember not just because it’s fun, but because it connects them to a real cause and real families.”A Quest With HeartPlayers first meet Alice, her father Gregory and Meep Neep in a hospital setting, where Alice explains she was born with a heart that does not work properly and needs a transplant to survive. Until then, she relies on the Turnipa Backpack, piloted by Meep Neep using facial gestures, to help keep her alive.Guided by Doctor Link, players embark on a multi-phase scavenger hunt across the Super Pet World open map to collect five key components needed to assemble the backpack. Each phase increases in difficulty and takes players through locations such as Dragonheart Village, Hermit Hill and Gemwatch Keep.Once assembled, players assist Meep Neep in learning to operate the backpack through a short interactive mini-game that adds moments of levity and charm. The quest concludes with a successful transplant as Alice awakens with renewed energy and gratitude. Players receive a permanent, exclusive reward, the Enduring Potion, which adds +1 potion capacity in combat encounters and is unavailable elsewhere in the game.Gaming Meets PurposeThe collaboration was designed to prioritize meaningful awareness and authentic engagement. Through an immersive in-game experience, players are invited to connect with the mission and learn more about pediatric heart transplant research supported by Enduring Hearts. By empowering creators and gamers to share the journey organically, the initiative extends its impact beyond the quest—sparking conversations, inspiring community involvement, and driving deeper understanding of this critical cause.“Partnering with Fortnite ‘Super Pet World’ represents a powerful intersection of technology, storytelling and purpose,” said Lynda Lee Smith, CEO of Enduring Hearts. “Through play, players are introduced to the realities faced by children waiting for heart transplants and the critical role research plays in helping those hearts last longer and function better.”Brian Grayson, Head of Game Development for Ghost Gaming added, “This project shows how gaming can be more than entertainment. It can spark empathy, start conversations and shine a light on causes that truly matter while remaining authentic to the player experience.”Availability and Access"Side Quest: Heartbeat on the Wind" will be available throughout February in honor of Heart Month and will sunset in March. Rewards earned during the quest will remain permanently unlocked for players.The core "Super Pet World" game is already live inside Fortnite and actively played worldwide.To access the experience:Download Fortnite for free on PC, Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.In Fortnite, select “Play” and search for "Super Pet World."Enter the island and begin the quest.About Enduring HeartsEnduring Hearts is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to funding research that increases longevity and improves quality of life for children with heart transplants. Since 2013, Enduring Hearts has awarded 73 research grants across 43 institutions, totaling more than $11 million. Its mission-driven research benefits both pediatric and adult transplant recipients worldwide.To learn more about Enduring Hearts, visit www.enduringhearts.org , or support its mission at https://onecau.se/hopebeyondthesurgery About Super Pet World“Super Pet World” is a free, turn-based RPG built inside Fortnite using UEFN. Set in a vibrant open world, the game delivers a story-driven adventure with over 100+ unique pets to collect, train, and battle. It also includes tycoon-style progression popular with Fortnite players, and is designed to feel like a complete standalone RPG. Enjoy meaningful exploration, long-term progression, and strategic depth within the Fortnite ecosystem.To play Super Pet World, install Fortnite and visit play.fn.gg/island/4574-2076-3472About Ghost GamingGhost Gaming is a global gaming and esports organization known for its innovative approach to competitive play, content creation and community engagement. Founded in Atlanta, Ghost Gaming has built a strong presence across esports, gaming culture and digital entertainment, working with top creators, brands and platforms to deliver authentic, audience-first experiences.Beyond competition, Ghost Gaming is recognized for its creative and immersive gaming activations, bringing players and fans together through interactive content, live events and collaborations that push the boundaries of how gaming communities connect. The organization continues to shape the future of gaming by blending entertainment, culture and technology in meaningful ways.Visit Ghost Gaming for more information at www.ghostgaming.com ###

