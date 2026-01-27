CineVantage Joins Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films as Technical Partner for Sound Design and Music Composition Mentorship

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CineVantage announced today from the Sundance Film Festival that it has joined the Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films program as a technical partner, providing coaching for professional sound design and music composition mentorship to up-and-coming filmmakers.The announcement was made by CineVantage CEO and Founder Honnie Korngold, who is attending the festival as part of her ongoing commitment to supporting independent film and emerging voices in the industry.The partnership expands the program’s technical partner roster, which includes professional cameras from RED Digital Cinema, Nikon Z-Cinema and Company 3 for color post production.CineVantage will mentor the sound designers and composers throughout the program to deliver professional audio that elevates their branded spots to theatrical quality.Coca-Cola Refreshing Films is a 28-year student filmmaking program and the longest-running branded filmmaking program in the country, providing students the opportunity to create content for the big screen. The program is a direct impact of Coca-Cola’s dedication to support the future of filmmaking in the industry and provide opportunities for students from top film schools, as well as underrepresented programs. Coca-Cola Refreshing Films has been a leader in providing real work experience for film students and has focused on exceeding the industry regarding diversity in all aspects of filmmaking.Korngold brings a personal connection to film music history as a member of the family of two-time Academy Award-winning composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold.“As a member of the Korngold family, I’m honored to carry forward his legacy. His work inspired a whole generation of composers from John Williams to Hans Zimmer,” said Honnie Korngold, CEO and Founder of CineVantage. “Music and sound are often the missing pieces for student filmmakers. They have the vision, but rarely have access to professional composers and sound designers. This partnership allows us to give these storytellers the tools to make their work truly cinematic, just as he would have wanted.”Each year, finalist teams receive funding and mentorship to produce their branded spots over a six-month, real-world production experience. For the 2026 program, three finalist teams from partnered schools will create a 60-second spot, with access to theater locations from AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and B&B Theatres for production.“Our goal is that every student involved uses this as an opportunity to further their careers,” said Aviva Kleiner, Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. “Adding CineVantage as a partner means our filmmakers now have access to professional sound and scoring mentorship, a critical element that can transform good work into great work. This partnership strengthens the industry-modeled experience we provide.”The Grand Prize-winning film will make its theatrical debut in AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, B&B Theatres, and other Coca-Cola pouring theaters nationwide in the spring of 2026.For more information about the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program, visit www.CocaColaRefreshingFilms.com and follow on Instagram @CocaColaRefreshingFilms.About CineVantageCineVantage is a film and television production company based at Athena Studios in Athens, Georgia. Founded by Honnie Korngold, CineVantage is part of a vertically integrated creative ecosystem that includes Georgia StoryLab, a collaborative production hub, PhilanthroFilms, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on film education and workforce development and Worthy Media, a digital-first studio creating branded content and short-form vertical storytelling. Learn more at www.GeorgiaStoryLab.com About the Coca-ColaRefreshing FilmsThe Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is a platform at partnered schools for up-and-coming filmmakers to create content for the big screen. The goal of the program is to help all participating filmmakers further their careers and provide a real-world professional opportunity to work with a global brand. 2026 marks the program’s 28th year. It’s currently the longest-running branded film program in the US. The program partners with over 65 schools, including top film schools, as well as lesser-known programs. Learn more at www.CocaColaRefreshingFilms.com and follow us on Instagram @CocaColaRefreshingFilms.About The Coca-Cola Company The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.Media Contacts:For CineVantageElise Riley, elise@myglobalpresence.comCoca-Cola Refreshing FilmsAviva Kleiner, 617-359-1608, Aviva@cocacolarefreshingfilms.comKatie Pryor, Katiep@cocacolarefreshingfilms.com###

