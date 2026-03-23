Craig Miller Honored at Georgia State Capitol for Decades of Impact on Film Industry

Alex and Ben Miller at the Georgia State Capitol to honor Craig Miller Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Speaking with Alex and Ben Miller Craig Miller Picture at the Georgia House of Representatives Honoring Him - 2026

Family, Friends, Colleagues and Lawmakers Recognize Craig Miller Productions Founder During Georgia Film Day Celebration

Craig Miller believed in the power of people and storytelling to shape lives, communities and the future of Georgia’s film industry, and we are proud to carry that legacy forward.” — CMP President and Creative Director Alex Miller

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Miller, founder of Craig Miller Productions (CMP) , who passed away in October 2025, was recently honored at the Georgia State Capitol for his lasting contributions to the state’s film industry. Miller played an active role in advancing Georgia’s film industry, including advocating for tax incentives, fostering collaboration and serving as a founding member of the Georgia Production Partnership (GPP).Miller was recognized during Georgia Film Day by Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia State Senate and the Georgia House of Representatives. House proclamations were led by Rep. Long Tran and Sen. Donzella James. Hosted by GPP, Georgia Film Day brings together state leaders, industry professionals and community partners to celebrate and support the state’s film industry.Miller’s family and more than 100 friends and colleagues joined state lawmakers for the recognition. CMP President and Creative Director Alex Miller provided an update on the company’s continued growth under his leadership. Founded in 1985, CMP has longstanding ties to feature film production, corporate clients nationwide and tourism initiatives across Georgia. Following Miller’s passing, his sons, Alex Miller and Ben Miller, assumed leadership roles as president and creative director, and executive producer, respectively.“On behalf of our entire family, we are deeply grateful for this incredible honor,” Alex Miller said. “To see Craig recognized by the state he loved so deeply means more than we can fully express. He believed in the power of people and storytelling to shape lives, communities and the future of Georgia’s film industry, and we are proud to carry that legacy forward.”During his remarks, Alex Miller reflected on his father’s impact on Georgia’s creative community. “My dad loved two things passionately: people and storytelling, and he believed those two things had the power to change lives — and even shape a state,” he said. “Georgia wasn’t just where he lived; it was where he believed, in its people, its creativity and its potential to become one of the greatest film communities in the world.”“Since 1985, Craig Miller Productions has been dedicated to helping grow Georgia’s film industry. But what mattered most to my dad was always the people behind it. If you talk to anyone who worked with him, you’ll hear a common theme: ‘He took a chance on me.’ ‘He gave me my first shot.’” Alex Miller said.To honor his legacy, a scholarship in Miller’s name has been established through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to support individuals pursuing careers in Georgia’s film industry. The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance and expand access to opportunities for emerging filmmakers and industry professionals across the state.Contributions will help fund education, training and career development for the next generation of storytellers. For more information or to contribute, visit the Craig Miller Scholarship Fund About Craig Miller Productions (CMP)Founded in 1985 by Craig Miller and based in Atlanta, Craig Miller Productions (CMP) is a full-service film and television production company specializing in branded content, tourism-driven storytelling and digital media. CMP offers end-to-end capabilities, including creative strategy, scriptwriting, production design, production management, directing, postproduction, video editing, audio mixing and sound design, animation and distribution. The company works across digital formats and operates a digital edit suite, three audio suites and extensive production infrastructure, with experience developing content for diverse audiences, platforms and languages.For four decades, CMP has produced award-winning work for clients including The Coca-Cola Co., AGCO, UPS, the U.S. Army, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Georgia Tourism, helping shape Georgia’s growth as a leading production hub through collaborations with major brands, studios and public-private partnerships.The company is led by President and Creative Director Alex Miller and Executive Producer Ben Miller, who continue to produce bold, compelling stories with the same creativity, passion and excellence that defined their father’s work. CMP remains committed to strengthening Georgia’s role in the global entertainment landscape while bringing meaningful stories to life. For more information, visit craigmiller.tv , and follow Craig Miller Productions on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Vimeo and LinkedIn.###

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