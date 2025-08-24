Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Prince George's County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORT WASHINGTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Camron Amirion Stroud, 21, of Upper Marlboro, MD. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

On August 23, 2025, at approximately 7:32 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville and College Park Barrack responded to the area of southbound Interstate 495 near the ramp to Saint Barnabas Rd for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a commercial motor vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Stroud was traveling on southbound I-495 near the exit ramp to Saint Barnabas Road when he collided with a commercial motor vehicle who was also traveling south.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Personnel from the State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control and road closures which lasted more than three hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Prince George's County

