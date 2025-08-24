Advancing Serbia-Slovenia partnership in agro-industry

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, today led the Serbian delegation at the Slovenian-Serbian Business Forum in Gornja Radgona, held within the framework of the 63rd AGRA International Fair of Agriculture and Food, where Serbia is the proud partner country.

