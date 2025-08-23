Serbia’s partner status at agricultural fair confirmation of close relations with Slovenia

Serbian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, attended today in Gornja Radgona the opening of the 63rd AGRA International Fair of Agriculture and Food, one of the most significant events of its kind in the region.

