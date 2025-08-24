President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić today presented a package of new economic measures to improve citizens’ living standards, which include limiting retail margins, amendments to the Law on Enforcement and Security, lower prices of firewood and electricity and reduced interest rates on loans.

