Swimming Resumes at LI Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced swimming will resume at all Long Island State Park Ocean beaches now that rough surf conditions and flooding resulting from Hurricane Erin have mostly subsided. Visitors may encounter restrictions in place at individual beach locations if there are unsafe localized conditions.

“As Long Island State Park beaches reopen for swimming, the safety of every New Yorker and visitor remains our top priority. We urge everyone to exercise caution, follow all posted advisories and respect the guidance of lifeguards and park personnel,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank our extraordinary emergency services teams, parks staff and lifeguards for their swift, tireless work assessing conditions and ensuring our beaches and shoreline remain as safe as possible for everyone to enjoy.”

State Park lifeguards and staff are helping ensure a safe experience by continuously monitoring any potentially dangerous surf conditions and rip currents. Officials ask visitors to remain cautious and abide by any restrictions in place at various beach field locations.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are grateful to announce the reopening of swimming at all Long Island’s state park beaches following the impact of Hurricane Erin. The safety of our visitors remains our top priority, and we urge everyone to follow posted guidelines as we resume beach activities. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our dedicated park staff, lifeguards, Park Police, and Park Rangers for their tireless work in restoring our shores and ensuring a safe environment for all.”

For information on swimming at state parks across New York, visit parks.ny.gov/recreation/swimming.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Emergency Alerts via NY-Alert for real-time weather and emergency alerts at alert.ny.gov.