Squeeze In Restaurant Adds New Flavor to the Reno Experience District (Seen on Food Network)

Reno Experience District proudly announces the addition of beloved Restaurant Squeeze In, which will mark the franchise's seventh location in northern Nevada.

We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for our guests, where they can feel right at home, whether they come with family, friends, or significant others, to the RED District” — Robert Cuillard, CCM of the Reno Experience District

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reno Experience District (RED) proudly announces the addition of the beloved Restaurant Squeeze In which will mark the franchise's seventh location in northern Nevada, further solidifying RED's presence as a growing cultural epicenter. This new establishment will offer an exceptional experience for residents and visitors alike, embodying the unique atmosphere and offerings that have become synonymous with the renowned district.Squeeze In, a soon-to-be community staple within the RED, is set to offer its distinctive and very well-known menu, featuring beloved award-winning breakfast fare such as omelets, banana walnut pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. Additionally, Squeeze In has garnered a dedicated following for its innovative menu items, including the esteemed Bloody Mary and mimosas, ensuring that patrons can savor these delectable options at the new Reno location."We are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for our guests, where they can feel right at home, whether they come with family, friends, or significant others, to the RED District,” remarked Robert Cuillard, CCM of the Reno Experience District.As part of the expansion, the new Squeeze In branch will showcase the quirky brand identity that has become a trademark of the restaurant for over 51 years. With its space-alien mascot and whimsical, hippie-inspired ambiance, Squeeze In is renowned for serving what it claims are "the best omelets on the planet." Celebrity chef Bobby Flay himself lauded Squeeze In's omelets as "absolutely delicious" during a visit to a Reno-based establishment featured on Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay."Originally established in downtown Truckee, California, in 1974, the first Squeeze In cafe earned its moniker due to its intimate dimensions. The new Reno location is prepared to welcome patrons with a slightly larger space than its original founding spot, ensuring ample room for an enhanced dining experience.The Reno Experience District, also known as RED, remains a pivotal development for the city of Reno, marking the reuse of land in the area and representing a significant advancement that has garnered substantial attention. Situated at the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, RED serves as a cultural haven within Central Reno, just south of MidTown . The project boasts a large central park, 1,300 luxury apartment homes, 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, featuring a Market Hall, a 170-room hotel, and a Tech Office Campus. The exclusive penthouses situated above the Market Hall offer private access to the restaurants below, accompanied by breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.This expansion of the Reno Experience District marks an exciting chapter in the district's ongoing growth and evolution, reaffirming its commitment to providing a diverse, vibrant, and enriching environment for all who visit. The addition of the Squeeze In Fernley location promises further to enhance the district's appeal and distinct character, delivering an unparalleled experience for both residents and visitors.

