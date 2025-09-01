Country Creamery Authentic Artisan Ice Cream Expands to Reno Experience District

Country Creamery Opens in Reno Nevada Strawberry Isce Cream Country Creamery Reno Experience District Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reno Experience District (RED) is thrilled to introduce a new and delightful addition to its vibrant community – Country Creamery . As the first family creamery-based ice cream shop within RED, Country Creamery brings a wealth of artisan-style, handcrafted ice cream with irresistible flavors to the district, elevating the local culinary scene.Owned by Kyle and Carly Sipherd, Country Creamery prides itself on using locally sourced cream from Cottonwood Dairy, a family-owned and operated farm in Fallon, Nevada. Known for their sustainable farming practices and unwavering commitment to providing high-quality dairy products to the community, Cottonwood Dairy boasts a herd of 950-1,000 Holstein cows. It utilizes 1,300 acres of farmland to grow premium feed, ensuring the freshest and finest ingredients for Country Creamery's delectable treats.The love for sustainable farming and fresh, wholesome dairy products is evident in every scoop of hand-stirred ice cream and in every freshly made waffle cone, meticulously crafted and prepared by owners Kyle and Carly, who use only the finest ingredients and no artificial flavors. With 11 Forever Flavors and two Seasonal Flavors for each season of the year, including the favorite Campfire S'more, customers can indulge in a delightful array of mouthwatering options.Country Creamery, which initially opened its doors inside The Grid in Fallon in May 2024, will now find a second home inside the RED, offering a truly authentic ice cream experience that embodies a commitment to sustainable farming and superior quality. As part of the vibrant RED community, this sweet addition enriches the already diverse offerings, reinforcing the district's dedication to providing unique and high-quality experiences for its residents and visitors.Boasting luxury apartment homes, high-end retail, quality short-term and long-term accommodations, and a variety of engaging community events, RED has redefined urban living in Reno. Positioned in the bustling MidTown neighborhood, RED offers a walkable environment with access to curated coffee shops, contemporary dining options, a picturesque park, a movie theater, and now, the delightful Country Creamery.Join us in celebrating the arrival of Country Creamery, the new favorite destination for artisan-style handmade ice cream within the thriving Reno Experience District. Come and experience the authentic flavors and immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of the RED community.About the Reno Experience District:Positioned as one of the most significant developments in decades, RED, located on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street, epitomizes the rejuvenation of Reno's urban space. Complementing a diverse array of offerings, including luxury apartment homes, retail outlets, a Market Hall, a 170-room hotel, and a Tech Office Campus, RED stands as a testament to the city's commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy and community engagement.

