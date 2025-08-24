RT 15 / GRISWOLD ST JERICHO

State of Vermont

VT Route 15 in the area of Griswold St in Jericho is going to be completely closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



