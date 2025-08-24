Submit Release
RT 15 / GRISWOLD ST JERICHO

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 15 in the area of Griswold St in Jericho is going to be completely closed due to a crash. 

This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


