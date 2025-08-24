RT 15 / GRISWOLD ST JERICHO
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 in the area of Griswold St in Jericho is going to be completely closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
