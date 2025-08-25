Leadership Expert Brad Federman’s New Book Never Delegate Again Reveals Why Traditional Delegation Fails Leaders & Teams

Available everywhere on August 25, 2025 Available in hardback, paperback and e-book Never Delegate Again is the #1 new release on Amazon in Management Skills

New book Never Delegate Again introduces The Growth Matrix—a revolutionary framework for smarter leadership in a time of record burnout and disengagement.

Never Delegate Again will challenge and revolutionize how you lead. It might even change the way you think about your role entirely.” — Dr. Marshall Goldsmith

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 60% of employees feel underutilized at work (LinkedIn), and over half of managers report being burned out (Harvard Business Review). The corporate crisis is clear: leaders are exhausted, employees are disengaged, and businesses are paying the price.

According to leadership expert Brad Federman, the problem starts with one of the most common pieces of advice in business: delegate more. In his new book, Never Delegate Again, Federman argues that this traditional wisdom is not only outdated but harmful. “The leadership industry has been teaching delegation wrong for decades,” says Federman. “Delegation isn’t about dumping work or creating short-term efficiency, it’s about strategically creating growth assignments. Leaders don’t fail because they’re not working hard. They fail because they mistake task-dumping for true delegation. That’s what’s burning leaders out and leaving employees disengaged.”

Never Delegate Again introduces The Growth Matrix, a practical framework designed to help leaders rethink how they assign work. Instead of passing tasks down the line, Federman’s approach shows leaders how to turn delegation into a development engine—fueling employee growth, career advancement, and organizational performance simultaneously.

With decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, Federman sees this shift as critical for the future of leadership. “If leaders don’t change the way they delegate, businesses won’t just struggle with engagement—they’ll struggle to scale,” he warns.

About the Author

Brad Federman is the CEO of PerformancePoint, a leadership and culture consultancy. He is a three-time author, international speaker, and trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies. His work has been featured in Fox Business News, HR Magazine, American Banker, and Fortune Small Business.

