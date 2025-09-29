Submit Release
Study Finds Employees with Growth-Focused Managers Are 100 Times More Likely to Recommend Their Company

PerformancePoint LLC

A new study conducted by PerformancePoint LLC with over 400 employees reveals a powerful link between manager behavior and employee outcomes.

These results highlight just how critical frontline managers are. Growth isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s a driver of culture, retention, and reputation. ”
— Brad Federman, Founder & CEO PerformancePoint LLC

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study conducted by PerformancePoint LLC conducted with over 400 employees reveals a powerful link between manager behavior and employee outcomes, showing that employees with growth-focused managers are significantly more engaged, loyal, and likely to advocate for their company.

According to the study, when employees feel their manager is genuinely invested in their growth and development, they are 100 times more likely to recommend their company as a great place to work. In addition they are 3 times more likely to stay with their organization over the next 12 months and are 3 times more likely to be engaged in their work.

The study also showed that employees without supportive, growth-minded managers are far less likely to recommend their company and almost twice as likely to leave. This gap underscores the role managers play in shaping culture and influencing whether employees stay, succeed, or disengage. Employees will give more of themselves, and advocate louder when they feel their manager has their back.

PerformancePoint LLC helps organizations engage employees and customers, build resilient relationships, and create collaborative and agile cultures. With a proven track record in leadership development, culture transformation, and employee engagement, PerformancePoint empowers companies to discover and live their possible.

