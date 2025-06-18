PerformancePoint LLC Named to Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Workplaces List

Inc. Magazine 2025 Best Workplaces PerformancePoint LLC Inc. Magazine

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

We believe that culture starts from within—through trust, purpose, and people who care. Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces is a reminder that when you live your values, great things follow.” — Brad Federman, Founder & CEO PerformancePoint LLC

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerformancePoint LLC is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. PerformancePoint LLC is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

PerformancePoint LLC is a national consulting and training firm specializing in culture building, leadership development, and people-driven initiatives. Strategic HR (Analytics) Leadership & Talent Diversity & Inclusion Change & Transformation Sales & Service Compensation Strategies. Helping companies discover and live their possible.

