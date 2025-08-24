Lonnie Lesane Sr. Releases Little Man’s Big Day — A Heartwarming Children’s Story Of Adventure, Imagination, & Memories

Lonnie Lesane Sr., Author

Blending heart, humor, and heritage, this debut installment invites young readers to explore life’s little adventures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the author’s own childhood, the book offers young readers ages 4–11 a glimpse into the joys and discoveries of a simpler time. Author Lonnie Lesane Sr. announces the release of Little Man’s Big Day, a charming new children’s book that follows Percy, a curious young boy, as he sets out on a playful daily adventure. With its mix of fun, imagination, and gentle lessons, the story captures the innocence of childhood while inviting children to explore the wonder in everyday life.

Based on Lesane’s own experiences growing up, Little Man’s Big Day provides young readers with more than just an entertaining story—it is also a window into the past. The book was written with his own children and grandchildren in mind, giving them a way to see the world through his eyes as a child. From small discoveries to big lessons, Percy’s journey is a celebration of curiosity, family, and joy.

“My inspiration came from a day in my life as a kid,” Lesane explains. “I wanted to write something that my children and grandchildren could read to understand what it was like when I was growing up. It’s a fun story, but it’s also a way of preserving those memories and sharing them with the next generation.”

Perfect for ages 4–11, Little Man’s Big Day is designed for children who enjoy playful adventures, parents who want engaging read-aloud stories, and educators or caregivers seeking uplifting, age-appropriate books to share with young learners. The story not only entertains with its charm and humor but also encourages imagination, curiosity, and reflection. Whether read aloud at bedtime, shared in a classroom, or enjoyed quietly by an independent reader, Percy’s journey reminds children to find joy in the small moments of everyday life while sparking conversations about family, childhood, and the simple adventures that shape who we become.

Lonnie Lesane Sr. began writing at the age of ten, developing a lifelong love of storytelling. Now a truck driver, he draws inspiration from the era he grew up in and the memories that shaped him. Little Man’s Big Day is his way of passing down those experiences through the written word, blending creativity with real-life inspiration. Importantly, Little Man’s Big Day is the first installment in a series, with more adventures yet to come.

Little Man’s Big Day is available now and can be purchased directly at https://lonnielesanebooks.com/

