Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B400618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/23/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22a, Benson
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Morton Pecor
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Jessica Batease
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 12
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police was traveling on VT Route 22a in the Town of Benson, Rutland County. The Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and observed via radar it was traveling 86mph in a posted 50mph zone. This is 46mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Morton Pecor (38) of Brandon, VT. There were two passengers identified in the vehicle including a juvenile. Pecor was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed and Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.