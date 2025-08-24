Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B400618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 8/23/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22a, Benson

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment





ACCUSED: Morton Pecor

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT





VICTIM: Jessica Batease

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT





VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police was traveling on VT Route 22a in the Town of Benson, Rutland County. The Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and observed via radar it was traveling 86mph in a posted 50mph zone. This is 46mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Morton Pecor (38) of Brandon, VT. There were two passengers identified in the vehicle including a juvenile. Pecor was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed and Reckless Endangerment.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.