Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,664 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B400618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 8/23/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22a, Benson

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment


ACCUSED: Morton Pecor                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT


VICTIM: Jessica Batease

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT


VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 12

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police was traveling on VT Route 22a in the Town of Benson, Rutland County. The Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and observed via radar it was traveling 86mph in a posted 50mph zone. This is 46mph over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Morton Pecor (38) of Brandon, VT. There were two passengers identified in the vehicle including a juvenile. Pecor was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours to answer to the charges of Excessive Speed and Reckless Endangerment.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more