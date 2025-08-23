Governor Abbott Presents Strait To The Heart Funds To Hill Country Flood Victims

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund to present checks to additional families impacted by the catastrophic Hill Country floods. This event is the second Governor Abbott has attended to present checks to families whose primary homes were damaged or destroyed. The funds come from last month’s “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick.

“No one here is going to leave empty-handed to begin the process of rebuilding,” said Governor Abbott. “All of us are working together to ensure that we are building homes and rebuilding businesses at record pace. Our goal is to help you rebuild your lives as quickly as possible.”



The Governor was joined at the check presentation by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and State Representative Wes Virdell.



Last month, Governor Abbott attended the “Strait to the Heart” benefit concert, which raised over $6 million to help support impacted Texans.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.