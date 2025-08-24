Hit Broadway Musical & JULIET Coming to Reno October 2025

Rachel Simone Webb and the company of the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy The company of the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

A comic musical about Juliet’s life without Romeo are now on sale. Performances will run from October 21-26.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway Comes To Reno is delighted to announce that tickets for & Juliet are now on sale for the week-long presentation scheduled for October 21-26, 2025, at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.& Juliet is produced on Broadway and on tour by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.& Juliet has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre. A UK Tour began in July 2024 and the production made its German premiere in October 2024. The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.comThe Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.PERFORMANCE SCHEDULEPlease visit PIONEERCENTER.COM to view the & Juliet performance schedule.TICKET INFORMATIONIndividual tickets for & Juliet will go on sale Friday, August 8. Individual tickets will be available by calling (775) 434-1050 or by visiting PIONEERCENTER.COM.About Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts:Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the premier performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com/ . For administrative services, call 775-686-6610

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.