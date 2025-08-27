Osner’s FC Launches Academy from Ages 5–18 Across Two Brooklyn Hubs, Building a Professional Pathway to Europe & Beyond

academy logo

Osner’s FC Academy is more than a soccer program, it’s an investment in futures” — J. Ronald Nazaire, President & GM

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osner’s FC is thrilled to launch the Osner’s FC Academy , a holistic development program for boys and girls aged 5 through 18, with training sites now open in Downtown Brooklyn and Midwood / Marine Park. The Academy will field teams in UPSL Academy (U‑13, U‑15, U‑17) and is registering for the National Academy League (NAL) and Elite Development Program (EDP) , laying out a transparent pathway toward professional soccer.This monumental announcement marks a transformative moment for soccer in New York City, bringing elite-level instruction, cultural pride, and international exposure to our community.🌟 Locations & Age GroupsDowntown Brooklyn: Serving families in central Brooklyn with accessible training fields and ties to community schools.Midwood / Marine Park: Delivering programming to Southern Brooklyn neighborhoods, ensuring no young talent is left behind anywhere in the borough.The Academy welcomes participants from ages 5 up to 18, divided into age-appropriate, technical, tactical, and character-building cohorts.Professional & Global PathwayOsner’s FC Academy is built with purpose:UPSL Academy: Competing U‑13, U‑15, and U‑17 teams in the UPSL Academy Northeast American ConferenceNAL & EDP Registration: Pending 2026 acceptance, offering global exposure and high-level competitionU.S. Professional Pathway: Senior team in NPSL plus three UPSL teams (A-League, Division 1, UPSL Premier) provide promotional corridors. Since 2021, NPSL and UPSL Premier have collectively helped 100+ players sign pro contracts in the U.S., abroad, and in MLS, USL and abroad.European Showcases & International ExposureOsner’s FC is partnering with teams and Organizations in Germany and Madrid to offer showcase trips each January and July. Talented Academy players between ages 15–23 will have the opportunity to train and trial before multiple German and Spanish professional clubs (Divisions I‑IV).This initiative provides genuine international visibility and the possible springboard to professional contracts overseas.Quotes from Leadership“Launching Osner’s FC Academy is a dream come true,” said J. Ronald Nazaire, Founder and President. “This is the true heart of our club: to welcome children as young as five and give them a roadmap to career-level soccer here and abroad. Our methodology isn’t just about soccer, it’s about discipline, education, cultural pride, and global opportunity.”“We are providing A four-site academy structure because soccer development must mirror our city’s diversity. Downtown Brooklyn and Marine Park, Canarsie and Prostect Park West are strategic locations, and our commitment is to deliver excellence to every neighborhood,” Nazaire continued.Curriculum & PhilosophyPlayer-First Development: Technical skill, tactical awareness, and mental strength built age by ageProfessional Coaching Staff: Osner’s FC Academy coaches use the same methodology as NPSL and UPSL Premier teamsCultural Integration: Cultural identity woven into training sessions, mentorship, and team valuesEducation & Character: Workshops on leadership, college prep, health, and digital wellness for ages 13+Senior Integration & ExpansionPlayers in Osner’s FC Academy feed into the club’s senior structure, which includes three UPSL teams (Division 2, Division 1, UPSL Premier) in addition to their NPSL team.The UPSL Premier team provides players with exposure to national competition, while the NPSL first team acts as a springboard to scouts and pro-level opportunities.Why This MattersCommunity Impact: Provides safe, structured soccer for youth in Brooklyn, a sport that builds discipline and cross-community unityCultural Legacy: The Academy aims to elevate football talent both locally and internationallyProfessional Outcomes: Emphasizing real pathways: NPSL, UPSL, U.S. Open Cup eligibility, and European showcase participationJoin the MovementAcademy registrations are open now, with early-bird pricing and limited team sizes. Visit www.osnersfc.com/academy to register.Tryouts begin nowScholarships, community outreach clinics, and academic support are available through Osner Foundation, Inc.Future Growth & VisionOsner’s FC Academy aims to:Increase enrollment to 300+ youths by Summer 2027Host annual overseas showcases in Munich and MadridCreate educational programming in schools — soccer + STEM + characterEstablish scholarship-funded players from under-resourced backgroundsClosing Thoughts“Osner’s FC Academy is more than a soccer program, it’s an investment in futures,” Nazaire states. “We are building leaders, dreamers, and professionals. Every player has a home here, and every child has a shot at greatness.”With its multi Brooklyn locations, international affiliations, senior team integration, and inclusive mission, Osner’s FC Academy stands at the forefront of American soccer development.About Osner’s FC & AcademyOsner’s FC is a Brooklyn-based club competing in the NPSL and UPSL Premier, committed to unifying communities through soccer, culture, and opportunity. Osner’s FC Academy extends this mission to youth development, cultural pride, and global exposure for aspiring players.For more information visit www.osnersfcacademy.com

