CE visits “ZAPE Taste Jam” market and inspects adjacent road infrastructure

MACAU, August 23 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today visited the “ZAPE Taste Jam” market, to engage with merchants, residents, and tourists, gaining insights into the market’s operations and the flow of visitors there since its launch.

He later inspected the Avenida da Amizade area, reviewing proposals to optimise road-traffic flows, with the aim of enhancing accessibility to the ZAPE district.

The “ZAPE Taste Jam” market launched on 15 August and runs for 10 consecutive days, at a pedestrian area near Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai, in the ZAPE district.

Accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, Mr Sam observed the pedestrian traffic over the weekend, and exchanged views with stall operators, including ZAPE-district merchants, to consolidate knowledge of commercial operations there. The visit also aimed to gather stakeholder feedback on ways of stimulating the district’s economic development.

During his visit, Mr Sam purchased Macao-made cultural and creative products, to support local businesses. He talked with residents and tourists, sharing in the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Mr Sam stated that “ZAPE Taste Jam”, as a pilot initiative to revitalise the local business environment, integrated culinary, cultural, creative, and entertainment elements. It showcased Macao's rich gastronomic culture and charm as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, while encouraging synergies with neighbouring businesses, in a bid to attract visitors to the ZAPE district.

The Government would collaborate with associations involved in co-organising the market, neighbourhood organisations, and chambers of commerce, to evaluate the market’s performance, identify areas for improvement, and refine future initiatives related to foot-traffic flow, said Mr Sam. These efforts would serve as a reference for the Government’s ongoing exploration of diversifying approaches to the boosting of district economies within the community.

Mr Sam further encouraged merchants to develop unique features in their businesses and join hands with the Government in the branding of the ZAPE district, injecting fresh momentum into the district’s sustainable economic growth.

Following the market visit, Mr Sam inspected the Avenida da Amizade area adjacent to the event venue. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, briefed him on proposals to enhance road infrastructure around the ZAPE district, including measures to create more convenient ways for pedestrians to cross Avenida da Amizade.

The Chief Executive then proceeded to the Outer Harbour Reclamation Area (NAPE) via a nearby public car park, assessing parking conditions and pedestrian connectivity between ZAPE and NAPE.

Mr Sam emphasised that road infrastructure offering convenience was pivotal to improving travel mobility for residents, and for attracting visitors to ZAPE. He directed relevant departments to adopt a holistic approach in planning pedestrian routes between districts, particularly improving walkability between ZAPE and NAPE. Additionally, continuous optimisation of parking facilities would be expected to increase foot traffic, stimulate consumption, and elevate the districts’ economic vitality, he added.